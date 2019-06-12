« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[PC/PS4/Switch] Sakuna : Of Rice and Ruin / Video Gameplay





Éditeur : XSEED Games (Occident)
Développeur : Edelweiss
Genre : Action
Prévu sur PC/PS4/Switch
Date de sortie : Hiver 2019-2020

Par le développeur de : Astebreed

Site du jeu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5llvcWuUchU&feature=emb_logo
    posted the 12/06/2019 at 10:00 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    linkald posted the 12/06/2019 at 10:02 AM
    Technique l'hiver 2019 est déjà passer depuis un moment...
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/06/2019 at 10:07 AM
    linkald question de point de vue, car l'hiver commence le 22 décembre 2019, donc nous ça débutera en 2019, mais hiver 2019 ça peut-être aussi le début d'année 2019, car l'hiver entre deux cycles annuels (Janvier-Février-Mars 2019 c'était aussi l'hiver).
    kalas28 posted the 12/06/2019 at 10:37 AM
    c'est joli à voir.
