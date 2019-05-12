« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Vanquish
5
name : Vanquish
platform : Xbox 360
editor : Sega
developer : Platinum Games
genre : action
other versions : PlayStation 3
nicolasgourry
111
nicolasgourry
[XOne] Vanquish Remaster ?


Date de sortie : 18 Févier 2020
4K Ultra HD / 60FPS (XOneX)

(Images de la version remasterisé)






Information disponible sur le Microsoft.Store.
Gematsu évoque l'hypothèse d'une annonce sur PS4.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kDwgBwPtL1E
    2
    posted the 12/05/2019 at 08:35 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    ropstar posted the 12/05/2019 at 08:40 AM
    Ce serait excellent
    famimax posted the 12/05/2019 at 08:43 AM
    - Une vanouich...
    - Une quoi ?
    - On dit une vanouich lorraine
    - T'es sur ?
    famimax posted the 12/05/2019 at 08:57 AM
    Et la, l'annonce que personne n'attendait, MS rachète Platinum et signe avec Sega les exclusivités pour exploiter les licences Vanquish et Bayonetta. En plus ca serait pas mal pour Bayo vu que Nintendo n'a pas l'air de vouloir sortir le 3
    revans posted the 12/05/2019 at 09:00 AM
    famimax franchement si il rachète deja la licence pour en faire une suite ce serait excellent
    famimax posted the 12/05/2019 at 09:03 AM
    revans Avec aussi l'annonce de Scalebound un jeu d'action aventure ambitieux, en exclu pour la Scarlett
    e3ologue posted the 12/05/2019 at 09:04 AM
    Je suis pour une ressorti, le jeu est trop cool, même s'il est court et qu'il y a beaucoup de recyclage.
    mishinho posted the 12/05/2019 at 09:15 AM
    Oh oui !! J’avais adoré ce jeux sur 360 ! Vraiment top !
