« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Vanquish
platform :
Xbox 360
editor :
Sega
developer :
Platinum Games
genre :
action
other versions :
PlayStation 3
nicolasgourry
articles :
2898
visites since opening :
3669285
nicolasgourry
> blog
[XOne] Vanquish Remaster ?
Date de sortie : 18 Févier 2020
4K Ultra HD / 60FPS (XOneX)
(Images de la version remasterisé)
Information disponible sur le Microsoft.Store.
Gematsu
évoque l'hypothèse d'une annonce sur PS4.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kDwgBwPtL1E
posted the 12/05/2019 at 08:35 AM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (
7
)
ropstar
posted
the 12/05/2019 at 08:40 AM
Ce serait excellent
famimax
posted
the 12/05/2019 at 08:43 AM
- Une vanouich...
- Une quoi ?
- On dit une vanouich lorraine
- T'es sur ?
famimax
posted
the 12/05/2019 at 08:57 AM
Et la, l'annonce que personne n'attendait, MS rachète Platinum et signe avec Sega les exclusivités pour exploiter les licences Vanquish et Bayonetta. En plus ca serait pas mal pour Bayo vu que Nintendo n'a pas l'air de vouloir sortir le 3
revans
posted
the 12/05/2019 at 09:00 AM
famimax
franchement si il rachète deja la licence pour en faire une suite ce serait excellent
famimax
posted
the 12/05/2019 at 09:03 AM
revans
Avec aussi l'annonce de Scalebound un jeu d'action aventure ambitieux, en exclu pour la Scarlett
e3ologue
posted
the 12/05/2019 at 09:04 AM
Je suis pour une ressorti, le jeu est trop cool, même s'il est court et qu'il y a beaucoup de recyclage.
mishinho
posted
posted the 12/05/2019 at 09:15 AM
Oh oui !! J’avais adoré ce jeux sur 360 ! Vraiment top !
