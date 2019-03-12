profile
Arise : A Simple Story
0
Like
Likers
name : Arise : A Simple Story
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Techland Publishing
developer : Piccolo Studio
genre : Aventure
other versions : PC - Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
ioop
13
Likes
Likers
ioop
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 22
visites since opening : 436055
ioop > blog
[Live] Arise : a Simple Story sur PS4 Pro #2
Je stream les chapitres 4,5 et peut être 6, 1h30 de live environ, jusque 22h30.

Live : https://www.twitch.tv/ioopjapan
Rediff : https://www.twitch.tv/ioopjapan/videos

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/03/2019 at 07:48 PM by ioop
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre