C'est pour vous... joyeux Noël !!
Enfin le voilà le tant attendu Nemesis. petite surprise à écouté sans modération...



Vivement la première bande annonce avec a la fin la confirmation pour 2020 je mise un cheveu sur septembre.
https://youtu.be/8tMIOyDI_BY
    tags : starssssssssss
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/03/2019 at 07:04 PM by biboys
    comments (15)
    batman posted the 12/03/2019 at 07:05 PM
    Tu as mis ton Tshirt ?
    biboys posted the 12/03/2019 at 07:06 PM
    batman je vous avais prévenu, quand je le mets c'est pas pour rien...
    ducknsexe posted the 12/03/2019 at 07:06 PM
    ducknsexe posted the 12/03/2019 at 07:07 PM
    Nemesis avec le nez droit VS Nemesis avec le nez tordu
    xslayer750 posted the 12/03/2019 at 07:08 PM
    biboys mytho il a leaké aujourd'hui tu l'a pas mis avant
    biboys posted the 12/03/2019 at 07:09 PM
    ducknsexe

    A ce qu'il paraît avec un nez tordu ta un meilleur odora ... De quoi mieux traqué les starss ??

    xslayer750
    raioh posted the 12/03/2019 at 07:11 PM
    Les fans de Resident Evil sont assez flippant.
    batman posted the 12/03/2019 at 07:12 PM
    biboys Odora l'exploratrice avec son TShirt
    ducknsexe posted the 12/03/2019 at 07:13 PM
    biboys vaut mieux filer il sent la transpiration de tout le monde a des kilomètres. lol. C est le frère jumeaux du Nemesis
    biboys posted the 12/03/2019 at 07:15 PM
    raioh heureusement que je suis pas fan

    batman ducknsexe lol
    batman posted the 12/03/2019 at 07:16 PM
    biboys heureusement que je suis pas fan

    WHAT
    biboys posted the 12/03/2019 at 07:19 PM
    batman je ne suis pas le simple fan de base de Resident Evil non je ne me considère pas comme tel, mais plus comme un ultra voir comme l'ambassadeur de cette saga culte...
    mishinho posted the 12/03/2019 at 07:19 PM
    Eidos...ahahah la bonne époque
    batman posted the 12/03/2019 at 07:22 PM
    biboys comme l'ambassadeur de cette saga culte...

    tuni posted the 12/03/2019 at 07:24 PM
    biboys C'est mieux d'écouter tout ici ! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CLEFHIuvV90&list=PLGTOsHM6MCK0HZJFQAGiiotJ9Mfl5mcMA
