Capcom
profile
0
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Resident Evil 3 Remake
platform :
PC
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
survival horror
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
profile
25
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
marchand2sable
,
tvirus
,
raph64
,
e3payne
,
sujetdelta
,
kira93
,
leonr4
,
kevisiano
,
kurosama
,
cb
,
driver
,
awamy02
,
jwolf
,
minbox
,
tolgafury
,
killia
,
minx
,
torotoro59
,
spawnini
,
tuni
,
monseigneurnakata
,
walterwhite
,
opthomas
,
ravyxxs
,
xslayer750
biboys
articles :
78
visites since opening :
254805
biboys
> blog
C'est pour vous... joyeux Noël !!
Enfin le voilà le tant attendu Nemesis. petite surprise à écouté sans modération...
Vivement la première bande annonce avec a la fin la confirmation pour 2020 je mise un cheveu sur septembre.
https://youtu.be/8tMIOyDI_BY
tags :
starssssssssss
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/03/2019 at 07:04 PM by
biboys
comments (
15
)
batman
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 07:05 PM
Tu as mis ton Tshirt ?
biboys
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 07:06 PM
batman
je vous avais prévenu, quand je le mets c'est pas pour rien...
ducknsexe
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 07:06 PM
ducknsexe
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 07:07 PM
Nemesis avec le nez droit VS Nemesis avec le nez tordu
xslayer750
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 07:08 PM
biboys
mytho il a leaké aujourd'hui tu l'a pas mis avant
biboys
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 07:09 PM
ducknsexe
A ce qu'il paraît avec un nez tordu ta un meilleur odora ... De quoi mieux traqué les starss ??
xslayer750
raioh
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 07:11 PM
Les fans de Resident Evil sont assez flippant.
batman
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 07:12 PM
biboys
Odora l'exploratrice avec son TShirt
ducknsexe
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 07:13 PM
biboys
vaut mieux filer il sent la transpiration de tout le monde a des kilomètres. lol. C est le frère jumeaux du Nemesis
biboys
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 07:15 PM
raioh
heureusement que je suis pas fan
batman
ducknsexe
lol
batman
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 07:16 PM
biboys
heureusement que je suis pas fan
WHAT
biboys
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 07:19 PM
batman
je ne suis pas le simple fan de base de Resident Evil non je ne me considère pas comme tel, mais plus comme un ultra voir comme l'ambassadeur de cette saga culte...
mishinho
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 07:19 PM
Eidos...ahahah la bonne époque
batman
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 07:22 PM
biboys
comme
l'ambassadeur de cette saga culte
...
tuni
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 07:24 PM
biboys
C'est mieux d'écouter tout ici !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CLEFHIuvV90&list=PLGTOsHM6MCK0HZJFQAGiiotJ9Mfl5mcMA
