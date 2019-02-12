accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
47
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sephiroth07
,
raph64
,
leonr4
,
milo42
,
nobleswan
,
spawnini
,
gat
,
momotaros
,
neckbreaker71
,
iglooo
,
eldrick
,
musm
,
opthomas
,
shindo
,
zabuza
,
testament
,
minx
,
link49
,
tuni
,
kurosama
,
tvirus
,
binou87
,
sujetdelta
,
kenpokan
,
niveforever
,
torotoro59
,
siil
,
kamikaze1985
,
awamy02
,
uit
,
escobar
,
racsnk
,
magium
,
darksly
,
sebwoof
,
leblogdeshacka
,
diablass59
,
goldmen33
,
pizza3fromage
,
chester
,
victornewman
,
kamina
,
trichejeux
,
kevisiano
,
salocin
,
shiroyashagin
,
gaunt
batman
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
17
visites since opening :
438907
batman
> blog
Netflix recupére la serie Vikings !
Les 5 premières saisons de Vikings seront disponibles le 1er février sur Netflix.
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/02/2019 at 09:24 PM by
batman
comments (
8
)
trodark
posted
the 12/02/2019 at 09:25 PM
Et du coup plus sur Amazon Prime ?
testament
posted
the 12/02/2019 at 09:27 PM
Floki
batman
posted
the 12/02/2019 at 09:27 PM
trodark
A mon avis ça va sauter de Prime, me suis d'ailleurs fais avoir la semaine dernière car j’ai voulu look la Saison 5 et elle était plus disponible .
jenicris
posted
the 12/02/2019 at 09:28 PM
Enorme!
rickornichon
posted
the 12/02/2019 at 09:35 PM
On ne peut même pas regarder les dernières saisons sur Amazon Prime.
crys
posted
the 12/02/2019 at 09:36 PM
HAUT AIME J'AI
e3ologue
posted
the 12/02/2019 at 09:39 PM
En même temps pour ce qu'il se passe dans les dernières saisons c'est pas une grande perte.
Sinon apparemment Netflix va aussi produire un spinoff.
jeanouillz
posted
the 12/02/2019 at 09:47 PM
Enfin !
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Sinon apparemment Netflix va aussi produire un spinoff.