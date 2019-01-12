LE BLOG DES CHEFS D'OEUVRE ET AUTRES CHINOISERIES
gantzeur > blog
Dans les locaux de Quantic Dream ...
Franchement ils sont trop fort , le moment du montage photo avant l'affaire

    posted the 12/01/2019 at 11:16 AM by gantzeur
    comments (2)
    giusnake posted the 12/01/2019 at 11:23 AM
    lastboss posted the 12/01/2019 at 11:31 AM
    le Nintendo labo merdique à la fin
    Énorme
