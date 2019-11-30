accueil
name :
Star Wars : Jedi Fallen Order
platform :
PC
editor :
Electronic Arts
developer :
Respawn Entertainment
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order 4K et RT
Comme l'indique le titre,Star Wars en 4K ultra, tout ça tout ça.
Attention quand meme à ne pas vous spoiler.
posted the 11/30/2019 at 02:34 PM by kurosama
kurosama
comments (
3
)
skuldleif
posted
the 11/30/2019 at 02:40 PM
quand je vois ca je me dis que les jeux first party scarlet auront beau toujours tourner sur one fat ,on pourra toujours se prendre des mandale sur scarlet
radmo
posted
the 11/30/2019 at 02:41 PM
C est joli y a rien a dire,mais j ai toujours cette impression d evoluer petit a petit.
J arrive pas a etre impressionné,vivement la rv.
kloko
posted
the 11/30/2019 at 02:52 PM
le mec est a 33 fps...
J arrive pas a etre impressionné,vivement la rv.