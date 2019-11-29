.
Des magnifiques mini-figurines Harry Potter (mais chère)

Avec du vrai tissue mais bon plus de 50e par figurine.
    posted the 11/29/2019 at 05:54 PM by amassous
    comments (17)
    torotoro59 posted the 11/29/2019 at 05:57 PM
    Des nendoroïd en fait on dirait.
    amassous posted the 11/29/2019 at 05:59 PM
    torotoro59 C'est des Nendroid
    torotoro59 posted the 11/29/2019 at 06:01 PM
    amassous oh ça va j'ai fait une faute de frappe sans pitié
    Humm humm: on dirait des nendroid. Voilà mossieur
    amassous posted the 11/29/2019 at 06:03 PM
    torotoro59 jm'en fou des fautes de frappe mdrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
    torotoro59 posted the 11/29/2019 at 06:06 PM
    amassous t'es sûr que c'est nendroid? J'ai écrit instinctivement nendoroid mais je l'avais bien vu quelques part, amazon dit nendoroid, la cité des nuages dit nendoroid.... Alors alors ??
    niexmad posted the 11/29/2019 at 06:08 PM
    torotoro59 C'est Nendoroid
    torotoro59 posted the 11/29/2019 at 06:10 PM
    Ahhhh tu vois amassous il y a niexmad qui confirme nendoroid
    A moi de hahaha
    amassous posted the 11/29/2019 at 06:13 PM
    torotoro59 niexmad Okay je savais pas
    amassous posted the 11/29/2019 at 06:17 PM
    torotoro59 okay jviens de comprends quand jte disais « c’est des Nendroid » jvoulais pas te corriger jvoulais dire c’est exactement ça
    torotoro59 posted the 11/29/2019 at 06:30 PM
    amassous mouais
    amassous posted the 11/29/2019 at 06:38 PM
    torotoro59 Soit.
    ducknsexe posted the 11/29/2019 at 06:40 PM
    amassous torotoro59 une fois j ai vu samus aran sous forme nentoroid, je ne la retrouve plus en ligne
    amassous posted the 11/29/2019 at 06:43 PM
    ducknsexe fan made?
    torotoro59 posted the 11/29/2019 at 07:12 PM
    ducknsexe celle-ci ?


    https://www.amazon.com/Good-Smile-Metroid-Discontinued-manufacturer/dp/B00712Y28Q
    ducknsexe posted the 11/29/2019 at 07:27 PM
    torotoro59 amassous non, même les photo on disparu du net. Je ne peux pas vous dire si c était une véritable figurine ou juste un fan made, c était un nendoroid de samus en combinaison, sa ressembler un peu Harry Potter ou ceux de l univers zelda

    https://www.manganime.fr/2017/01/31/la-nendoroid-de-link-de-the-legend-of-zelda-breath-of-the-wild-en-precommande/
    noishe posted the 11/29/2019 at 07:30 PM
    amassous torotoro59 Ce quiproquo Oui ça s'écrit Nendoroid avec un O, et les figurines présentées SONT des Nendoroids, c'est une gamme spéciale Nendoroid Doll avec des corps plus grands
    torotoro59 posted the 11/29/2019 at 07:37 PM
    noishe tout ça c'est a cause de amassous pi c'est tout
