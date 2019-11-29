accueil
amassous
Des magnifiques mini-figurines Harry Potter (mais chère)
Avec du vrai tissue
mais bon plus de 50e par figurine
.
posted the 11/29/2019 at 05:54 PM by
amassous
comments (
17
)
torotoro59
posted
the 11/29/2019 at 05:57 PM
Des nendoroïd en fait on dirait.
amassous
posted
the 11/29/2019 at 05:59 PM
torotoro59
C'est des Nendroid
torotoro59
posted
the 11/29/2019 at 06:01 PM
amassous
oh ça va j'ai fait une faute de frappe
sans pitié
Humm humm: on dirait des nendroid. Voilà mossieur
amassous
posted
the 11/29/2019 at 06:03 PM
torotoro59
jm'en fou des fautes de frappe mdrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
torotoro59
posted
the 11/29/2019 at 06:06 PM
amassous
t'es sûr que c'est nendroid? J'ai écrit instinctivement nendoroid mais je l'avais bien vu quelques part, amazon dit nendoroid, la cité des nuages dit nendoroid.... Alors alors ??
niexmad
posted
the 11/29/2019 at 06:08 PM
torotoro59
C'est Nendoroid
torotoro59
posted
the 11/29/2019 at 06:10 PM
Ahhhh tu vois
amassous
il y a
niexmad
qui confirme nendoroid
A moi de
hahaha
amassous
posted
the 11/29/2019 at 06:13 PM
torotoro59
niexmad
Okay je savais pas
amassous
posted
the 11/29/2019 at 06:17 PM
torotoro59
okay jviens de comprends quand jte disais « c’est des Nendroid » jvoulais pas te corriger jvoulais dire c’est exactement ça
torotoro59
posted
the 11/29/2019 at 06:30 PM
amassous
mouais
amassous
posted
the 11/29/2019 at 06:38 PM
torotoro59
Soit.
ducknsexe
posted
the 11/29/2019 at 06:40 PM
amassous
torotoro59
une fois j ai vu samus aran sous forme nentoroid, je ne la retrouve plus en ligne
amassous
posted
the 11/29/2019 at 06:43 PM
ducknsexe
fan made?
torotoro59
posted
the 11/29/2019 at 07:12 PM
ducknsexe
celle-ci ?
https://www.amazon.com/Good-Smile-Metroid-Discontinued-manufacturer/dp/B00712Y28Q
ducknsexe
posted
the 11/29/2019 at 07:27 PM
torotoro59
amassous
non, même les photo on disparu du net. Je ne peux pas vous dire si c était une véritable figurine ou juste un fan made, c était un nendoroid de samus en combinaison, sa ressembler un peu Harry Potter ou ceux de l univers zelda
https://www.manganime.fr/2017/01/31/la-nendoroid-de-link-de-the-legend-of-zelda-breath-of-the-wild-en-precommande/
noishe
posted
the 11/29/2019 at 07:30 PM
amassous
torotoro59
Ce quiproquo
Oui ça s'écrit Nendoroid avec un O, et les figurines présentées SONT des Nendoroids, c'est une gamme spéciale Nendoroid Doll avec des corps plus grands
torotoro59
posted
the 11/29/2019 at 07:37 PM
noishe
tout ça c'est a cause de
amassous
pi c'est tout
