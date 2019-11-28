accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry
[Film] The Lighthouse / Un film hors-normes ?
Synopsis : Le film se passe dans une ile lointaine et mystérieuse de Nouvelle Angleterre à la fin du XIXe siècle, et met en scène une " histoire hypnotique et hallucinatoire " de deux gardiens de phare.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1CiROKK22mk&feature=emb_logo
posted the 11/28/2019 at 02:05 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
4
)
kalas28
posted
the 11/28/2019 at 02:48 PM
film en noir et blanc style rétro pour l'élite et donc un chef d'oeuvre
la couleur c'est pour les casu
playstation2008
posted
the 11/28/2019 at 02:53 PM
kalas28
N'oublie pas le ratio atypique et on est tout bon
kambei312
posted
the 11/28/2019 at 02:59 PM
Je sais vraiment pas quoi en penser. Un truc dark psychologique et flippant si j'ai bien pigé?
madd
posted
the 11/28/2019 at 03:18 PM
Ah mais j'avais peur de l'avoir rater comme je ne le voyais pas en salle. Mais il sort dans longtemps finalement.
