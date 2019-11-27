accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
46
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sephiroth07
,
raph64
,
leonr4
,
milo42
,
nobleswan
,
spawnini
,
gat
,
momotaros
,
neckbreaker71
,
iglooo
,
eldrick
,
musm
,
opthomas
,
shindo
,
zabuza
,
testament
,
minx
,
link49
,
tuni
,
kurosama
,
tvirus
,
binou87
,
sujetdelta
,
kenpokan
,
niveforever
,
torotoro59
,
siil
,
kamikaze1985
,
awamy02
,
uit
,
escobar
,
racsnk
,
magium
,
darksly
,
sebwoof
,
leblogdeshacka
,
diablass59
,
goldmen33
,
pizza3fromage
,
chester
,
victornewman
,
kamina
,
trichejeux
,
kevisiano
,
salocin
,
shiroyashagin
negan
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
15
visites since opening :
436313
negan
> blog
Reception du Jour : Errorpriceday xD
Encore merci a Fredone pour le bon plan ou plutôt de l'erreur de prix de CDiscount, la manette va rester tranquillement dans sa boite en attendant la sortie de la Xbox Scarlett
Elle rejoint la Version 1 du Pad Elite
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/27/2019 at 06:07 PM by
negan
comments (
12
)
skuldleif
posted
the 11/27/2019 at 06:11 PM
miskine le vendeur qui a honoré la commande ,j'ai mal pour lui
arquion
posted
the 11/27/2019 at 06:19 PM
Et à la sortie de la Scarlett une Elite New Gen, carrément mieux et tu n'utilisera jamais la Elite 2 car tu auras voulu la garder
negan
posted
the 11/27/2019 at 06:20 PM
arquion
Non de base celle la j'avais pas l'intention de la prendre mais bon a 47 c'est donné
romgamer6859
posted
the 11/27/2019 at 06:21 PM
Abusé
arquion
posted
the 11/27/2019 at 06:21 PM
negan
bah joue avec alors, pourquoi la réserver pour la Scarlett ??
bliss02
posted
the 11/27/2019 at 06:21 PM
Elle a de la gueule
kuroni
posted
the 11/27/2019 at 06:22 PM
Je l'aurais testé 1 ou 2 fois avant de la ranger, perso...
suzukube
posted
the 11/27/2019 at 06:33 PM
Je te l'achète 48 €
ritalix
posted
the 11/27/2019 at 06:51 PM
J'ignorais qu'il l'avait fait en version gears rouge
grave stylée
diablo
posted
the 11/27/2019 at 07:11 PM
Bien joué
escobar
posted
the 11/27/2019 at 07:17 PM
negan
tu l'as payé combien ?
negan
posted
the 11/27/2019 at 07:21 PM
escobar
47 au lieu de 190 xD
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo