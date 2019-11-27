profile
negan
46
Likes
Likers
negan
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 15
visites since opening : 436313
negan > blog
Reception du Jour : Errorpriceday xD


Encore merci a Fredone pour le bon plan ou plutôt de l'erreur de prix de CDiscount, la manette va rester tranquillement dans sa boite en attendant la sortie de la Xbox Scarlett



Elle rejoint la Version 1 du Pad Elite

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/27/2019 at 06:07 PM by negan
    comments (12)
    skuldleif posted the 11/27/2019 at 06:11 PM
    miskine le vendeur qui a honoré la commande ,j'ai mal pour lui
    arquion posted the 11/27/2019 at 06:19 PM
    Et à la sortie de la Scarlett une Elite New Gen, carrément mieux et tu n'utilisera jamais la Elite 2 car tu auras voulu la garder
    negan posted the 11/27/2019 at 06:20 PM
    arquion Non de base celle la j'avais pas l'intention de la prendre mais bon a 47 c'est donné
    romgamer6859 posted the 11/27/2019 at 06:21 PM
    Abusé
    arquion posted the 11/27/2019 at 06:21 PM
    negan bah joue avec alors, pourquoi la réserver pour la Scarlett ??
    bliss02 posted the 11/27/2019 at 06:21 PM
    Elle a de la gueule
    kuroni posted the 11/27/2019 at 06:22 PM
    Je l'aurais testé 1 ou 2 fois avant de la ranger, perso...
    suzukube posted the 11/27/2019 at 06:33 PM
    Je te l'achète 48 €
    ritalix posted the 11/27/2019 at 06:51 PM
    J'ignorais qu'il l'avait fait en version gears rouge grave stylée
    diablo posted the 11/27/2019 at 07:11 PM
    Bien joué
    escobar posted the 11/27/2019 at 07:17 PM
    negan tu l'as payé combien ?
    negan posted the 11/27/2019 at 07:21 PM
    escobar 47 au lieu de 190 xD
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre