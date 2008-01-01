Sometimes what an oil can’t do but shampoo does. This anti-dandruff shampoo is a fresh growth stimulating and dandruff repellent with the pure natural extract. This ayurvedic formula has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that revitalize the scalp, stimulate hair growth and makes hair naturally shiny. Does it also depend on what type of hair you have?



· Normal hair: Normal hairs have the perfect balance between dry and oily hair. It dries quick, give it any style and it takes that shape, those hairs have flattering looks. These hair types are easy to manage, soft to touch, and shiny and healthy. It is easy to maintain normal hair for the people who have it.



· Dry hair: Hair becomes dry when the scalp produces a natural oil that fails to nourish hairs. Regularly shampoo on dry hair makes it more damaged and drier. If you have inactive oily glands, then you are so blessed with dry hair. Dry hair needs more care than normal hair.



· Oily hair: People with oily skin have oily hairs too. Their oily scalp releases excess oil and makes hair oily and sticky. You may not like stickiness, the shampoo will provide you a clean hair for your day but not daily. Get some permanent solution for your oily hair.



So, now you know your hair type and its time to observe some remedies this natural shampoo is giving you. This Youth Care Anti-Dandruff Shampoo contains tons of benefits with its natural ingredients.



§ Repairs damaged hair to leave them smoother and softer anti-oxidant and nutritional qualities. The anti-fungal and anti-viral properties combat dandruff and shedding. Rich in amino acids and enzymes that add strength to the hair. Pacifies the brain function, repair scalp and stimulates hair follicles for hair growth



§ This Shampoo works for hair loss works to enhances immunity, volume. The anti-bacterial properties stop premature graying. It also contains a high level of antioxidants that prevent the scalp from environmental stressors. It counters dandruff, prevents hair loss and an excellent coolant.



§ This Anti-dandruff shampoo for oily hairs contains lemon which is full of essential sources of vitamins C & B, folic acid and minerals that help to strengthen hair follicles and make hair no oily. It protects the hair thickness and makes it strong.



§ Anti-fungal and antiseptic properties prevent dandruff, scalp eruptions, and irritations. This ayurvedic shampoo has olive oil which is packed with nutrients that fight hair loss, excite growth and reestablish strength for longer and glossy hair.





Ayurveda believes that the human body is made with self-repairing agents. Ayurvedic science is one of the oldest remedies which Indian culture follows. It shows how a tiny plant can do an effective treatment from a Vedic vision.