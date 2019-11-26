« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Star Wars : Jedi Fallen Order
7
name : Star Wars : Jedi Fallen Order
platform : PC
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : Respawn Entertainment
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
nicolasgourry
111
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
JEDI FALLEN ORDER, un BON solo qui manque de FORCE ?



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b5Ok0QQRiLg&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR0gzmTEXc0rU1qT0TAfHScPkVY6LP40QozSmAA2QyXr9HhDrKEDcZn1g-g
    posted the 11/26/2019 at 06:24 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    mikazaki posted the 11/26/2019 at 06:34 PM
    La fin défonce et il ya des passage vraiment Epic de fou.les planètes son gigantesque ,la durée de vie et bonne ,il y a un très bon twist bien SW que demandé de plus....
