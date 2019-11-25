Vous seriez ok avec cette liste ?



Elden Ring avec Hidetaka Miyazaki et Georges RR Martin en présentation

Babylon’s Fall

The Last Story 2

Tenchu 1+2 Remakes

Half Life Alyx

Ori 2

Dragon Age 4

Crash Bandicoot

Ghost of Tsushima

Project Awakening

Control DLC

Gears Tactics

Cyberpunk 2077



