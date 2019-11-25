Vous seriez ok avec cette liste ?
Elden Ring avec Hidetaka Miyazaki et Georges RR Martin en présentation
Babylon’s Fall
The Last Story 2
Tenchu 1+2 Remakes
Half Life Alyx
Ori 2
Dragon Age 4
Crash Bandicoot
Ghost of Tsushima
Project Awakening
Control DLC
Gears Tactics
Cyberpunk 2077
posted the 11/25/2019 at 01:03 AM by onihanzo
Tout ce qu'il me faut
Zelda
Metroid
Bayonetta
The last story
Bioshock
Shinobi
Dead space
Tokyo ghouls
Onimusha
Résident evil
Après le dernier E3, je ne retiendrais pas mon souffle.