Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
onihanzo
onihanzo
articles : 44
visites since opening : 81799
onihanzo > blog
Attentes The Game Awards
Vous seriez ok avec cette liste ?

Elden Ring avec Hidetaka Miyazaki et Georges RR Martin en présentation
Babylon’s Fall
The Last Story 2
Tenchu 1+2 Remakes
Half Life Alyx
Ori 2
Dragon Age 4
Crash Bandicoot
Ghost of Tsushima
Project Awakening
Control DLC
Gears Tactics
Cyberpunk 2077

    posted the 11/25/2019 at 01:03 AM by onihanzo
    comments (10)
    ellie posted the 11/25/2019 at 01:09 AM
    Elden Ring avec Hidetaka Miyazaki et Georges RR Martin en présentation
    Tout ce qu'il me faut
    kinectical posted the 11/25/2019 at 01:12 AM
    Je n’attend pas vraiment de grosse annonce sincèrement ....et je ne pense pas qu’il va y en avoir non plus
    zabuza posted the 11/25/2019 at 01:17 AM
    Elden ring
    Zelda
    Metroid
    Bayonetta
    The last story
    Bioshock
    Shinobi
    Dead space
    Tokyo ghouls
    Onimusha
    Résident evil
    chiotgamer posted the 11/25/2019 at 01:22 AM
    Ils vont annoncer le prochain perso de Smash à mon avis
    windrunner posted the 11/25/2019 at 01:40 AM
    Resident Evil 3 de mon côté.
    foxstep posted the 11/25/2019 at 01:53 AM
    S'il y'aura du gameplay Elden Ring ça fera déjà le show.
    starlight posted the 11/25/2019 at 01:57 AM
    Pour moi c'est Batman Arkham Legacy ou rien..
    axlenz posted the 11/25/2019 at 01:58 AM
    chiotgamer Il en va de soi
    kuroni posted the 11/25/2019 at 01:59 AM
    foxstep "S'il y a du gameplay" tout court, ouais !
    Après le dernier E3, je ne retiendrais pas mon souffle.
    kinectical posted the 11/25/2019 at 02:09 AM
    foxstep du gameplay? AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA le mec il s’attend à des miracle tu va avoir au plus des teaser qui annonce des teaser pour 2020 qui eux vont nous dire “rendez vous à E3 2020” ces tout t’attend pas à rien de plus AHAHAHAHA bordel jerry comme un gros porc
