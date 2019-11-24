profile
Sony : les nouvelles cartes SSD confirmées et...
Jeux Video


C'était vachement pas pour la PS5 en fait
Ni pour la PS Vita 2
    posted the 11/24/2019 at 11:54 PM by shanks
    comments (7)
    fablus posted the 11/24/2019 at 11:57 PM
    AHAH ce troll Du génie
    chronokami posted the 11/25/2019 at 12:09 AM
    Tiens un concurrent pour Ring Fit ?
    lion93 posted the 11/25/2019 at 12:16 AM
    ça a l'air fun en tout cas.
    mikazaki posted the 11/25/2019 at 12:31 AM
    furtifdor posted the 11/25/2019 at 12:35 AM
    chronokami fablus Shanks c'était pas la premiere fois que sony nous fait le coup avec des soits disant brevets pour une "nouvell machine" ya quelques mois ils avaient aussi fait la meme chose et sorti un jeu d"une game similaire!
    furtifdor posted the 11/25/2019 at 12:36 AM
    Les gens ont tendance à s'emballer pour rien c'est ouf!
    justx posted the 11/25/2019 at 12:53 AM
