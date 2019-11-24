profile
kevisiano
41
Likes
Likers
kevisiano
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 224
visites since opening : 374183
kevisiano > blog
Vous avez un hébergeur d'images pour remplacer Noelshack ?
Hello,

Tout est dans le titre.

Je priorise les upload de plusieurs images en même temps

Thx
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/24/2019 at 04:43 PM by kevisiano
    comments (5)
    anakaris posted the 11/24/2019 at 04:46 PM
    Zupimage, stocke et génère des liens par paquet de 5 images à la fois, simple, efficace, depuis des années que je l'utilise il est jamais tombé en rade et conserve en archive mes images de nombreux mois !
    spawnini posted the 11/24/2019 at 04:46 PM
    Toi, tu essayes de faire ton article "C'est dimanche : pêle-mêle !"
    escobar posted the 11/24/2019 at 04:48 PM
    spawnini il prépare du lourd
    kevisiano posted the 11/24/2019 at 04:49 PM
    spawnini À partir du 21/11/2019, Noelshack sera dédié exclusivement à l'hébergement d'images pour une utilisation sur jeuxvideo.com.

    Bah ouais ils donnent leur cul

    anakaris cimerrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
    dokidokii posted the 11/24/2019 at 04:51 PM
    ImgBB
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre