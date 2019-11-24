accueil
Vous avez un hébergeur d'images pour remplacer Noelshack ?
Hello,
Tout est dans le titre.
Je priorise les upload de plusieurs images en même temps
Thx
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/24/2019 at 04:43 PM by
kevisiano
comments (
5
)
anakaris
posted
the 11/24/2019 at 04:46 PM
Zupimage, stocke et génère des liens par paquet de 5 images à la fois, simple, efficace, depuis des années que je l'utilise il est jamais tombé en rade et conserve en archive mes images de nombreux mois !
spawnini
posted
the 11/24/2019 at 04:46 PM
Toi, tu essayes de faire ton article "
C'est dimanche : pêle-mêle !
"
escobar
posted
the 11/24/2019 at 04:48 PM
spawnini
il prépare du lourd
kevisiano
posted
the 11/24/2019 at 04:49 PM
spawnini
À partir du 21/11/2019, Noelshack sera dédié exclusivement à l'hébergement d'images pour une utilisation sur jeuxvideo.com.
Bah ouais ils donnent leur cul
anakaris
cimerrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
dokidokii
posted
the 11/24/2019 at 04:51 PM
ImgBB
