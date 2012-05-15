« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Diablo III
7
name : Diablo III
platform : PC
editor : Blizzard Entertainment
developer : Blizzard Entertainment
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : oui (online)
european release date : 05/15/2012
us release date : 05/15/2012
other versions : Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3 - Xbox One - PlayStation 4
official website : http://eu.blizzard.com/fr-fr/games/d3/
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
Diablo 3 Eternal Collection vous intéresse ?


Diablo 3 Eternal Collection PS4 ou XOne : 14,99€
Diablo 3 Eternal Collection Switch : 29,99€
    posted the 11/24/2019 at 04:21 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    darkxehanort94 posted the 11/24/2019 at 04:45 PM
    Et sur PC tu as ?
