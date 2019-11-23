« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Civilization VI
Civilization VI
Nintendo Switch
editor : 2K Games
developer : Firaxis
genre : simulation et gestion
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Civilization VI / Pack d'extensions




Disponible
Prix : 39,99€
Poids : 3,5Go

Rappel : Civilization VI est 24,99€ au lieu de 49,99€ jusqu'au 6 Décembre 2019 sur l'eShop.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=DMmTDR_mx5E&feature=emb_logo
    saintsaga posted the 11/23/2019 at 04:52 PM
    J'attendrais une promo...
