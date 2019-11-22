profile
Star Wars IX dévoile une nouvelle affiche
    posted the 11/22/2019 at 06:43 PM by gat
    spawnini posted the 11/22/2019 at 06:46 PM
    Elle claque
    goldmen33 posted the 11/22/2019 at 06:51 PM
    Est ce que les affiches défonceront plus que le film au final réponse le 18 décembre...
    darkxehanort94 posted the 11/22/2019 at 06:56 PM
    Ce chasseur est un peu seul non ?
    armando posted the 11/22/2019 at 07:22 PM
    goldmen33 La serie (Mandalorian) défonce déjà les films, et oui l'affiche aussi défonce les films vu et à venir (je parle de la nouvelle trilogie)
    weepangel posted the 11/22/2019 at 07:37 PM
    Pas vraiment mon truc. Il y a un effet beaucoup trop rétro dans cette affiche.
    yukilin posted the 11/22/2019 at 07:40 PM
    sympa, surement bien plus que le film lui même
    wilhelm posted the 11/22/2019 at 08:02 PM
    Oh merde, un X-wing Mary-Sue.
    whookid posted the 11/22/2019 at 08:10 PM
    C'est fini les séances en 3D dans les cinoches? Car je vois de plus en plus de films en Dolby Cinema mais pas en 3D bon ceci dit c'est une bonne nouvelle je déteste la 3D.
    raoh38 posted the 11/22/2019 at 08:17 PM
    Une petite flotte de croiseurs interstellaires face a un chasseur il a toute ses chances
    dooku posted the 11/22/2019 at 08:45 PM
    Ouah que d'originalité
    mafacenligne posted the 11/22/2019 at 09:47 PM
    ça fait boss de fin d'un jeu 2D !
