articles : 891
visites since opening : 1454897
jenicris > blog
Nouveaux concept arts TLOU2








https://mobile.twitter.com/Naughty_Dog/status/1197621441048403969?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1197621441048403969&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fs9e.github.io%2Fiframe%2F2%2Ftwitter.min.html%231197621441048403969
    posted the 11/21/2019 at 10:39 PM by jenicris
    comments (5)
    shiroyashagin posted the 11/21/2019 at 10:54 PM
    Wow là j’etais patient mais avec ces artwork j’ai envie de me plonger dans the last of us 2
    shao posted the 11/21/2019 at 10:54 PM
    C'est beau!
    kurosama posted the 11/21/2019 at 11:03 PM
    Le jeu que j'attends le plus
    victorsagat posted the 11/21/2019 at 11:22 PM
    A vendre pour 400€
    teeda posted the 11/21/2019 at 11:26 PM
    Un render de Ellie pour ceux ne l' auraient pas vu :
    https://abload.de/img/elliemodely2kzt.png
    https://abload.de/img/elliemodel3lhkc6.png
    https://abload.de/img/elliemodel4jykpy.png
