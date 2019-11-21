« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
The Touryst
1
name : The Touryst
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : N.C
developer : Shin'en
genre : Aventure
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] The Touryst / 15 Premières minutes

C'est une exclusivité Switch qui est disponible sur l'eShop.


En attendant les tests qui devraient pas tarder...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GnIlxiwnKmY
    tags :
    posted the 11/21/2019 at 10:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    axlenz posted the 11/21/2019 at 10:15 PM
    Nintendo Switch : For the Players et c'est plus fort que toi
    elfloflo posted the 11/21/2019 at 10:24 PM
    Je le suit ce jeu et j’entendais personne en parler, ça a l’air plutôt prometteur. J’attend les premiers tests afin de voir ce que ça donne !
    madd posted the 11/21/2019 at 10:44 PM
    Il est dispo ?
    edgar posted the 11/21/2019 at 10:44 PM
    J'attends aussi les premiers tests avant de passer à la caisse.
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/21/2019 at 10:46 PM
    madd Oui, aussi en Français à 19,99€
    suzukube posted the 11/21/2019 at 11:14 PM
