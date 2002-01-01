profile
name : Half-Life
platform : PC
editor : Sierra
developer : Valve Software
genre : FPS
multiplayer : 2 à 32 joueurs - Online
european release date : 01/01/2002
us release date : 01/01/2002
japanese release date : 01/01/2002
other versions : PlayStation 2
official website : http://games.sierra.com/games/half-life/
goldmen33
articles : 890
visites since opening : 1291896
goldmen33 > blog
Half-Life: Alyx le trailer est là!


    posted the 11/21/2019 at 06:04 PM by goldmen33
    comments (7)
    bennj posted the 11/21/2019 at 06:06 PM
    octobar Shanks pas d'exclusivité au casque Valve Index donc
    shinz0 posted the 11/21/2019 at 06:06 PM
    Cette ambiance m'avait manqué

    Voilà une bonne raison de me mettre au VR
    goldmen33 posted the 11/21/2019 at 06:07 PM
    Ca défonce!
    jenicris posted the 11/21/2019 at 06:07 PM
    Ca donne super envie, mais faut avoir un bon PC et un casque VR. Et comme j'ai aucun des deux c'est vite réglé.
    kirk posted the 11/21/2019 at 06:08 PM
    Génial. Mais putain en VR comment ça fait chier
    megadeth posted the 11/21/2019 at 06:09 PM
    quel est le casque (compatible ) le moins chère ?
    elfloflo posted the 11/21/2019 at 06:10 PM
    Super ambiance, sur Next gen ça va tuer ! Enfin Valve se réveille !
