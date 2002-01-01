accueil
profile
name :
Half-Life
platform :
PC
editor :
Sierra
developer :
Valve Software
genre :
FPS
multiplayer :
2 à 32 joueurs - Online
european release date :
01/01/2002
us release date :
01/01/2002
japanese release date :
01/01/2002
other versions :
PlayStation 2
official website :
http://games.sierra.com/games/half-life/
profile
Half-Life: Alyx le trailer est là!
posted the 11/21/2019 at 06:04 PM by goldmen33
goldmen33
comments (
7
)
bennj
posted
the 11/21/2019 at 06:06 PM
octobar
Shanks
pas d'exclusivité au casque Valve Index donc
shinz0
posted
the 11/21/2019 at 06:06 PM
Cette ambiance m'avait manqué
Voilà une bonne raison de me mettre au VR
goldmen33
posted
the 11/21/2019 at 06:07 PM
Ca défonce!
jenicris
posted
the 11/21/2019 at 06:07 PM
Ca donne super envie, mais faut avoir un bon PC et un casque VR. Et comme j'ai aucun des deux c'est vite réglé.
kirk
posted
the 11/21/2019 at 06:08 PM
Génial. Mais putain en VR comment ça fait chier
megadeth
posted
the 11/21/2019 at 06:09 PM
quel est le casque (compatible ) le moins chère ?
elfloflo
posted
the 11/21/2019 at 06:10 PM
Super ambiance, sur Next gen ça va tuer ! Enfin Valve se réveille !
Voilà une bonne raison de me mettre au VR