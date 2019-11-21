accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
4540
visites since opening :
5791739
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Project Sakura Wars: La demo dispo sur le PSN Jap
Voila tout est dans le titre o/
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/21/2019 at 12:04 PM by
guiguif
comments (
12
)
mahatma
posted
the 11/21/2019 at 12:31 PM
guiguif
si tu sais, quand est ce que Sega pourrait annoncer la sortie de Judgment sur Steam et de Sakura wars...? Juste le tgs de l'année prochaine ou ca peut sortir comme ca d'une semaine a l'autre ?
shinz0
posted
the 11/21/2019 at 12:32 PM
guiguif
posted
the 11/21/2019 at 12:33 PM
mahatma
je n'en sais rien du tout ^^'
mahatma
posted
the 11/21/2019 at 12:36 PM
guiguif
ok XD. Je ne connais pas leur événements de communication c'est pour ca XD.
suzukube
posted
the 11/21/2019 at 12:40 PM
guiguif
Est-ce que tu sais quand est-ce que Sakura Wars sortira sur Nintendo Switch ?
hyoga57
posted
the 11/21/2019 at 12:50 PM
mahatma
suzukube
Ben c'est même pas certain que Sakura Taisen sorte sur Switch, alors sur Steam c'est pareil.
Et il ne faut pas oublier que certains jeux peuvent rester exclusifs. Après tout, il y a certains jeux Sega encore exclusifs sur PS4 et Switch. Donc je ne miserais pas trop là-dessus pour le moment.
greatteacheroni
posted
the 11/21/2019 at 12:55 PM
Merci de l’info !
mahatma
posted
the 11/21/2019 at 12:57 PM
hyoga57
tu parles des jeux Atlus ?
suzukube
te moques pas de moi toi, retourne jouer a pokémon ! Sinon je te coupe internet et plus d'Overwatch le soir avant de te coucher
hyoga57
posted
the 11/21/2019 at 01:03 PM
mahatma
Non, je parle de jeux Sega. Ces derniers font toujours des jeux exclusifs.
Par exemple sur Switch, il y a la gamme Sega Ages et un Hatsune Miku exclusif. Sur PS4, il y a Shin Sakura Taisen, Hatsune Miku : Future Tone DX, Judgment et Yakuza : Like a Dragon qui sont exclusifs.
Ça changera peut-être avec le temps, mais certains titres resteront peut-être exclusifs.
D'ailleurs, en parlant d'Atlus, je suis certain que Shin Megami Tensei V sortira également sur PS4 et Steam et que la version de base de Persona sortira sur Switch et Steam.
mikazaki
posted
the 11/21/2019 at 01:20 PM
merci !!! je prend direct !!! par contre moi ces une certitude qu'il sortira sur steam je mes ma main a couper .
hyoga57
posted
the 11/21/2019 at 01:22 PM
mikazaki
Ne parie pas trop là-dessus, on ne sait jamais ce que l'avenir nous réserve.
mikazaki
posted
the 11/21/2019 at 01:23 PM
hyoga57
mdr pareil pour toi vielle branche ;p
