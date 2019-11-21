profile
Project Sakura Wars: La demo dispo sur le PSN Jap


Voila tout est dans le titre o/
    posted the 11/21/2019 at 12:04 PM by guiguif
    comments (12)
    mahatma posted the 11/21/2019 at 12:31 PM
    guiguif si tu sais, quand est ce que Sega pourrait annoncer la sortie de Judgment sur Steam et de Sakura wars...? Juste le tgs de l'année prochaine ou ca peut sortir comme ca d'une semaine a l'autre ?
    shinz0 posted the 11/21/2019 at 12:32 PM
    guiguif posted the 11/21/2019 at 12:33 PM
    mahatma je n'en sais rien du tout ^^'
    mahatma posted the 11/21/2019 at 12:36 PM
    guiguif ok XD. Je ne connais pas leur événements de communication c'est pour ca XD.
    suzukube posted the 11/21/2019 at 12:40 PM
    guiguif Est-ce que tu sais quand est-ce que Sakura Wars sortira sur Nintendo Switch ?
    hyoga57 posted the 11/21/2019 at 12:50 PM
    mahatma suzukube Ben c'est même pas certain que Sakura Taisen sorte sur Switch, alors sur Steam c'est pareil.

    Et il ne faut pas oublier que certains jeux peuvent rester exclusifs. Après tout, il y a certains jeux Sega encore exclusifs sur PS4 et Switch. Donc je ne miserais pas trop là-dessus pour le moment.
    greatteacheroni posted the 11/21/2019 at 12:55 PM
    Merci de l’info !
    mahatma posted the 11/21/2019 at 12:57 PM
    hyoga57 tu parles des jeux Atlus ? suzukube te moques pas de moi toi, retourne jouer a pokémon ! Sinon je te coupe internet et plus d'Overwatch le soir avant de te coucher
    hyoga57 posted the 11/21/2019 at 01:03 PM
    mahatma Non, je parle de jeux Sega. Ces derniers font toujours des jeux exclusifs.

    Par exemple sur Switch, il y a la gamme Sega Ages et un Hatsune Miku exclusif. Sur PS4, il y a Shin Sakura Taisen, Hatsune Miku : Future Tone DX, Judgment et Yakuza : Like a Dragon qui sont exclusifs.

    Ça changera peut-être avec le temps, mais certains titres resteront peut-être exclusifs.

    D'ailleurs, en parlant d'Atlus, je suis certain que Shin Megami Tensei V sortira également sur PS4 et Steam et que la version de base de Persona sortira sur Switch et Steam.
    mikazaki posted the 11/21/2019 at 01:20 PM
    merci !!! je prend direct !!! par contre moi ces une certitude qu'il sortira sur steam je mes ma main a couper .
    hyoga57 posted the 11/21/2019 at 01:22 PM
    mikazaki Ne parie pas trop là-dessus, on ne sait jamais ce que l'avenir nous réserve.
    mikazaki posted the 11/21/2019 at 01:23 PM
    hyoga57 mdr pareil pour toi vielle branche ;p
