.
amassous
articles :
741
741
visites since opening :
2236571
2236571
amassous
> blog
Achat : du Dragon Ball
Et oui le tome 9 de Dragon Ball SUPER sors aujourdh’ui et cloture l’arc la survie des univers.Dès le prochain tome arc Moro donc.
Pendant ce temps au Japon il dévoile la cover du tome 11 qui est tarpin classe je trouve
posted the 11/20/2019 at 04:44 PM by
amassous
amassous
comments (
7
)
7
)
rbz
posted
the 11/20/2019 at 04:54 PM
ça change
ta mangathèque est composé que de dragon ball et naruto ?
fuji
posted
the 11/20/2019 at 04:54 PM
La couv du tome 11 est stylé, jveux m'en faire un fond d'écran pour mon phone !
amassous
posted
the 11/20/2019 at 04:55 PM
rbz
ouais apres c’est des livres ecris en bas, j’avais conan les 95 tomes mais vendus plus de places
amassous
posted
the 11/20/2019 at 04:57 PM
fuji
t’a vus ça , elle tue
leonsilverburg
posted
the 11/20/2019 at 05:01 PM
J'ai lu les scans que pour Moro, j'ai été agréablement surpris de cette autre fin qu'on a dans le manga pour le tournoi. Longue vie au manga DBS !
kadaj68800
posted
the 11/20/2019 at 05:44 PM
Pas mal du tout la couv !
amassous
posted
the 11/20/2019 at 05:47 PM
leonsilverburg
Longue vie a Dragon Ball oui
kadaj68800
lui du tome 9 ou 11?
