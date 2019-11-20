.
Achat : du Dragon Ball
Et oui le tome 9 de Dragon Ball SUPER sors aujourdh’ui et cloture l’arc la survie des univers.Dès le prochain tome arc Moro donc.




Pendant ce temps au Japon il dévoile la cover du tome 11 qui est tarpin classe je trouve

    posted the 11/20/2019 at 04:44 PM by amassous
    comments (7)
    rbz posted the 11/20/2019 at 04:54 PM
    ça change
    ta mangathèque est composé que de dragon ball et naruto ?
    fuji posted the 11/20/2019 at 04:54 PM
    La couv du tome 11 est stylé, jveux m'en faire un fond d'écran pour mon phone !
    amassous posted the 11/20/2019 at 04:55 PM
    rbz ouais apres c’est des livres ecris en bas, j’avais conan les 95 tomes mais vendus plus de places
    amassous posted the 11/20/2019 at 04:57 PM
    fuji t’a vus ça , elle tue
    leonsilverburg posted the 11/20/2019 at 05:01 PM
    J'ai lu les scans que pour Moro, j'ai été agréablement surpris de cette autre fin qu'on a dans le manga pour le tournoi. Longue vie au manga DBS !
    kadaj68800 posted the 11/20/2019 at 05:44 PM
    Pas mal du tout la couv !
    amassous posted the 11/20/2019 at 05:47 PM
    leonsilverburg Longue vie a Dragon Ball oui
    kadaj68800 lui du tome 9 ou 11?
