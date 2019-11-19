.
amassous > blog
L'enfance du Pikachu de Sacha dévoilé
dans l’épisode 1 de Pocket Monster 2019 il est trouvable en VOSTFR jvous spoil pas , j'ai kiffer
Fuck le demat.
    posted the 11/19/2019 at 06:31 PM by amassous
    comments (10)
    suzukube posted the 11/19/2019 at 06:35 PM
    Balance le lien en demat' s'il te plait
    amassous posted the 11/19/2019 at 06:36 PM
    suzukube j’ai eteinds l’ordi la cherche
    suzukube posted the 11/19/2019 at 06:38 PM
    amassous JE SUIS EN TRAIN DE RETOURNER LE WEB LA tant pis je regarde en japonais
    suzukube posted the 11/19/2019 at 06:41 PM
    [spoil]OH PUTAIN PIKACHU C'ETAIT UN PICHU AVANT [/spoil]
    masharu posted the 11/19/2019 at 06:42 PM
    suzukube Elle est sur YouTube en translated, mais je n'ai pas le lien là. J'ai regardé que les 5-10 première minute.
    amassous posted the 11/19/2019 at 06:42 PM
    suzukube Regarde tes MP
    suzukube posted the 11/19/2019 at 06:43 PM
    amassous j'ai pleuré quand j'ai vu les Smogogos arriver.

    masharu amassous Merci à vous, je l'ai trouvé sur Youtube en sous titré anglais, ça me va très bien !
    amassous posted the 11/19/2019 at 06:44 PM
    suzukube y’a VOSTFR dans cque jt’ai dis en MP et 1080p.
    suzukube posted the 11/19/2019 at 06:49 PM
    Merciiiiiiiiiiiii
    dungas73 posted the 11/19/2019 at 07:54 PM
    amassous JE suis preneur stp
