(ARTE) Another World : la poésie en vectoriel
    posted the 11/19/2019 at 01:10 PM by mahatma
    mahatma posted the 11/19/2019 at 01:16 PM
    Ne faites pas attention a la condescendance des journaleux ....
    jamrock posted the 11/19/2019 at 01:39 PM
    mahatma Pas simple, la voix off est insupportable et franchement ça gâche tout l'interet. Etonné par le ton, car Arte c'est pas TF1 ou une autre chaine sans ouverture d'esprit sur ce média normalement
    mahatma posted the 11/19/2019 at 01:47 PM
    jamrock C'est de la méchanceté gratuite ... assez bizzare
    tlj posted the 11/19/2019 at 02:35 PM
    Quel jeu fantastique !
