articles :
8
visites since opening :
44097
mahatma
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
(ARTE) Another World : la poésie en vectoriel
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/19/2019 at 01:10 PM by
mahatma
comments (
4
)
mahatma
posted
the 11/19/2019 at 01:16 PM
Ne faites pas attention a la condescendance des journaleux ....
jamrock
posted
the 11/19/2019 at 01:39 PM
mahatma
Pas simple, la voix off est insupportable et franchement ça gâche tout l'interet. Etonné par le ton, car Arte c'est pas TF1 ou une autre chaine sans ouverture d'esprit sur ce média normalement
mahatma
posted
the 11/19/2019 at 01:47 PM
jamrock
C'est de la méchanceté gratuite ... assez bizzare
tlj
posted
the 11/19/2019 at 02:35 PM
Quel jeu fantastique !
