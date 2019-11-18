profile
Tite Kubo (Bleach) montre ses dessins pour Project Sakura Wars
Ptite video montrant les artwork realisé par Tite Kubo pour le Project Sakura Wars sur PS4.

    mahatma posted the 11/18/2019 at 06:40 PM
    Le héro en noir et blanc c'est Ichigo; et la fille avec les vetements vert c'est Orihimé les boobs en moins... par contre ca y va coté Boobs bordel, et peut etre que c'est l'époque mais je remarque sur les dessins qu'ont a toujours les femmes en larmes mais pas le héro XD
    koji posted the 11/18/2019 at 06:44 PM
    il fait toujours les meme traits pour les expressions du visage mais franchement tu pousses un peu quand tu dis que c'est ichigo.
