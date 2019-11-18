.
profile
amassous
151
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 737
visites since opening : 2230104
amassous > blog
Nouvelles figurine Dragon Ball : ça joue la nostalgie :'(


Cette magnifique illustration refait en figurine ça va être magnifique.

    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/18/2019 at 04:42 PM by amassous
    comments (3)
    kurorolucifuru posted the 11/18/2019 at 05:08 PM
    Je la veut
    axlenz posted the 11/18/2019 at 05:21 PM
    Ah ouais c'est beau ! Sobre et beau
    amassous posted the 11/18/2019 at 05:41 PM
    axlenz kurorolucifuru
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre