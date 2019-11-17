accueil
Xbox One S All Digital Edition 1 To, vous intéresse ?
Spécial Black Friday.
https://gamergen.com/actualites/bon-plan-xbox-one-console-partir-129-chez-leclerc-black-friday-307303-1
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/17/2019 at 09:32 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
6
)
xslayx
posted
the 11/17/2019 at 09:35 PM
Bof, s'ils veulent vendre ça , il faut mettre au point la vente des clé de jeu d'occasion, la ça marcherait je pense, et les jeux aux même prix que les jeux pc, c'est à dire 30 à 40 euros max.
romgamer6859
posted
the 11/17/2019 at 09:37 PM
ça peut intéresser quelqu'un qui n'a pas de one et qui veut juste du GP et faire du full démat en attendant la next gen.
zephon
posted
the 11/17/2019 at 09:39 PM
nope, surtout que pour 50 balles de plus t'as un pack S + 1 jeux en l’occurrence fallen order
monz666
posted
the 11/17/2019 at 09:45 PM
C'était vraiment une idée de merde de sortir cette all digital a ce moment là du cycle
suzukube
posted
the 11/17/2019 at 10:00 PM
monz666
Je pense qu'elle est sortie pour le moment ou la Scarlett sortira.
En fait, cette console est là pour compléter l'offre de location Xbox qui arrivera prochainement. Elle sera l'offre de "base", le moins cher des abonnements console + xbox xcloud ^^ !
Enfin je pense.
romgamer6859
posted
the 11/17/2019 at 10:18 PM
Edit : j'ai pas vu qu'il y avait la one s classique juste à côté
Donc je reviens sur ce que j'ai dit, non c'est de la merde, vu la diff de prix...
