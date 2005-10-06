profile
Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas
name : Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas
platform : PC
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action
european release date : 06/10/2005
us release date : 06/07/2005
other versions : Xbox - PlayStation 2
official website : http://www.rockstargames.com/sanandreas
Rejoignez la Guerre des Gangs avec Papy Grenier !
Avec San Andreas, Rockstar n'était pas encore Président des USA à l'époque.



Sinon j'aimerais bien un petit Kingdom Hearts.
    posted the 11/17/2019 at 05:22 PM by darkxehanort94
