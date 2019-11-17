profile
Découverte et avis sur Shenmue 3
Donc pour les personnes qui veulent voir la redif ou certains aspect du jeu :



    kalas28 posted the 11/17/2019 at 09:43 AM
    akiru posted the 11/17/2019 at 09:55 AM
    J'ai une question, comment ca se passe pour recevoir notre si on l'a kickstarté?
    gemini posted the 11/17/2019 at 09:56 AM
    Shenmue 3! Enfin^^
    flom posted the 11/17/2019 at 10:07 AM
    akiru normalement tu reçoit ta clé par email ou sinon ton exemplaire par laposte mais on a reçu beaucoup de mail de confirmation d adresse ces derniers mois. Pas toi ?
    ducknsexe posted the 11/17/2019 at 10:16 AM
    Les fruits de ton inventaire ou que tu achète dans les magasins sont justement pour que se remplisse ta barre de vie / stamina.
    shincloud posted the 11/17/2019 at 10:20 AM
    ducknsexe Oui oui bien sur, je le dis plus tard XD
