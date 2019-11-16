accueil
shanks
Jeux Video
La fin de l'embargo review 2 jours après la sortie du jeu
Pas très orthodoxe comme pratique mais bon.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/16/2019 at 03:25 PM by
shanks
comments (
26
)
negan
posted
the 11/16/2019 at 03:25 PM
Honteux
olimar59
posted
the 11/16/2019 at 03:27 PM
Ca veut dire beaucoup!
axlenz
posted
the 11/16/2019 at 03:27 PM
Mille milliard de mille sabords
negan
posted
the 11/16/2019 at 03:29 PM
axlenz
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=cbb4ltI3Xuw
kalas28
posted
the 11/16/2019 at 03:32 PM
et ben ça c'est de la nouveauté dis donc
pour se faire un début d'avis sinon
https://www.twitch.tv/sano83600
tuni
posted
the 11/16/2019 at 03:37 PM
Ah ça Koch Media m'avait prévenu direct quand j'ai fait ma demande. Ce sera le jeu à la sortie et la review après la sortie mdr Genre comme si on avait le temps de le finir...
masharu
posted
the 11/16/2019 at 03:37 PM
cristaleus
posted
the 11/16/2019 at 03:50 PM
Il suffit de ne pas signé d'embargo tout en l'ayant quelques jours avant, il y aurait de quoi produire un test avant.
axlenz
posted
the 11/16/2019 at 03:53 PM
negan
shincloud
posted
the 11/16/2019 at 04:02 PM
Je ferait un stream soir pour en parler en tant que fan des points positif et negatif
wickette
posted
the 11/16/2019 at 04:04 PM
Bah suffit de lire les previews pour comprendre !
svr
posted
the 11/16/2019 at 04:08 PM
Le jeu est si mauvais que ça ?
godson
posted
the 11/16/2019 at 04:09 PM
Au moins comme ça on peut acheter le jeu avant de voir le net inondé des vidéos d'influenceurs merdique.
kalas28
posted
the 11/16/2019 at 04:29 PM
shincloud
et je serais là
shanks
posted
the 11/16/2019 at 04:32 PM
shincloud
Quelle heure
?
Je veux m'occuper sur un live en farmant sur Pokémon à coté.
shincloud
posted
the 11/16/2019 at 04:36 PM
kalas28
shanks
Vers 21h histoire que j'avance un peu plus et de voir ce qu'offre le jeu, mais pour l'instant je suis conquis et vous allez savoir pourquoi en toute objectivité bien entendu
kalas28
posted
the 11/16/2019 at 04:39 PM
shincloud
d'ac à tout à l'heure alors
par contre pour l'objectivité
roy001
posted
the 11/16/2019 at 04:42 PM
shincloud
tu va dire la vérité ou tu va nous faire une Ryo ? Car bon ca a l'air ultra mauvais et archaïque ( sur les pub youtube).
octobar
posted
the 11/16/2019 at 04:52 PM
un grand jeu plein d'émotions vraies. Merci aux contributeurs de l'avoir "backé" pour qu'enfin il voit le jour.
dooku
posted
the 11/16/2019 at 04:53 PM
Moi pire que Bloodstained
shincloud
posted
the 11/16/2019 at 04:54 PM
roy001
Bah disons que si ta déjà vus mais live, les points fort je le montre toujours et les points faible aussi, je reste quand même un minimum critique sur les choses qui ne vont pas, et parfois des choses qui vont bien pour moi et pas pour d'autres, donc ça aussi je le dis
gemini
posted
the 11/16/2019 at 04:58 PM
Perso je l'ai reçu, et après 18 ans à l'attendre, je ne suis pas déçu! Un système d'un autre âge, c'est du Shenmue. Je kiffe
venomsnake
posted
the 11/16/2019 at 05:00 PM
romain mahut a fait aussi un petit debrief apres quelques bonnes heures de jeu et apparament c'est du tres bon
suzukube
posted
the 11/16/2019 at 05:11 PM
shanks
Tu blagues ou pas O_o ! J'ai rien reçu comme NDA tu me fous un doute là.
masharu
posted
the 11/16/2019 at 05:16 PM
shincloud
Tu as déjà parlé de la gestion PR catastrophique de Deep Silver sur Kickstarter ?
barberousse
posted
the 11/16/2019 at 05:40 PM
2019? Nan parce que tant qu’à faire autant interdire les tests avant l’année prochaine...
