Shenmue III propose quelque chose d'inédit !
Jeux Video


La fin de l'embargo review 2 jours après la sortie du jeu

Pas très orthodoxe comme pratique mais bon.
    posted the 11/16/2019 at 03:25 PM by shanks
    comments (26)
    negan posted the 11/16/2019 at 03:25 PM
    Honteux
    olimar59 posted the 11/16/2019 at 03:27 PM
    Ca veut dire beaucoup!
    axlenz posted the 11/16/2019 at 03:27 PM
    Mille milliard de mille sabords
    negan posted the 11/16/2019 at 03:29 PM
    axlenz https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=cbb4ltI3Xuw
    kalas28 posted the 11/16/2019 at 03:32 PM
    et ben ça c'est de la nouveauté dis donc

    pour se faire un début d'avis sinon https://www.twitch.tv/sano83600
    tuni posted the 11/16/2019 at 03:37 PM
    Ah ça Koch Media m'avait prévenu direct quand j'ai fait ma demande. Ce sera le jeu à la sortie et la review après la sortie mdr Genre comme si on avait le temps de le finir...
    masharu posted the 11/16/2019 at 03:37 PM
    cristaleus posted the 11/16/2019 at 03:50 PM
    Il suffit de ne pas signé d'embargo tout en l'ayant quelques jours avant, il y aurait de quoi produire un test avant.
    axlenz posted the 11/16/2019 at 03:53 PM
    negan
    shincloud posted the 11/16/2019 at 04:02 PM
    Je ferait un stream soir pour en parler en tant que fan des points positif et negatif
    wickette posted the 11/16/2019 at 04:04 PM
    Bah suffit de lire les previews pour comprendre !
    svr posted the 11/16/2019 at 04:08 PM
    Le jeu est si mauvais que ça ?
    godson posted the 11/16/2019 at 04:09 PM
    Au moins comme ça on peut acheter le jeu avant de voir le net inondé des vidéos d'influenceurs merdique.
    kalas28 posted the 11/16/2019 at 04:29 PM
    shincloud et je serais là
    shanks posted the 11/16/2019 at 04:32 PM
    shincloud
    Quelle heure ?
    Je veux m'occuper sur un live en farmant sur Pokémon à coté.
    shincloud posted the 11/16/2019 at 04:36 PM
    kalas28 shanks Vers 21h histoire que j'avance un peu plus et de voir ce qu'offre le jeu, mais pour l'instant je suis conquis et vous allez savoir pourquoi en toute objectivité bien entendu
    kalas28 posted the 11/16/2019 at 04:39 PM
    shincloud d'ac à tout à l'heure alors

    par contre pour l'objectivité
    roy001 posted the 11/16/2019 at 04:42 PM
    shincloud tu va dire la vérité ou tu va nous faire une Ryo ? Car bon ca a l'air ultra mauvais et archaïque ( sur les pub youtube).
    octobar posted the 11/16/2019 at 04:52 PM
    un grand jeu plein d'émotions vraies. Merci aux contributeurs de l'avoir "backé" pour qu'enfin il voit le jour.
    dooku posted the 11/16/2019 at 04:53 PM
    Moi pire que Bloodstained
    shincloud posted the 11/16/2019 at 04:54 PM
    roy001 Bah disons que si ta déjà vus mais live, les points fort je le montre toujours et les points faible aussi, je reste quand même un minimum critique sur les choses qui ne vont pas, et parfois des choses qui vont bien pour moi et pas pour d'autres, donc ça aussi je le dis
    gemini posted the 11/16/2019 at 04:58 PM
    Perso je l'ai reçu, et après 18 ans à l'attendre, je ne suis pas déçu! Un système d'un autre âge, c'est du Shenmue. Je kiffe
    venomsnake posted the 11/16/2019 at 05:00 PM
    romain mahut a fait aussi un petit debrief apres quelques bonnes heures de jeu et apparament c'est du tres bon
    suzukube posted the 11/16/2019 at 05:11 PM
    shanks Tu blagues ou pas O_o ! J'ai rien reçu comme NDA tu me fous un doute là.
    masharu posted the 11/16/2019 at 05:16 PM
    shincloud Tu as déjà parlé de la gestion PR catastrophique de Deep Silver sur Kickstarter ?
    barberousse posted the 11/16/2019 at 05:40 PM
    2019? Nan parce que tant qu’à faire autant interdire les tests avant l’année prochaine...
