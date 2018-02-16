PIXEL CULTURE
Bayonetta 1 et 2
name : Bayonetta 1 et 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Platinum Games
genre : action
european release date : 02/16/2018
BonPlan - Bayonetta 2 edition spéciale ( + code pour bayonetta)
Mon Bordel Perso
Le Bayonetta 2 edition spéciale + code pour bayonetta SWITCH est à 14.99€, au lieu de 49.99€ chez Micromania.

Lien Bayonetta
micromania - https://www.micromania.fr/bayonetta-2-edition-speciale-code-pour-bayonetta-84531.html?utm_medium=retargeting&utm_source=criteo&utm_campaign=lower-funnel
    tags : micromania bayonetta switch
    posted the 11/15/2019 at 06:32 PM by zekura
    comments (6)
    guiguif posted the 11/15/2019 at 06:34 PM
    jpense qu'un gars en prix un camion car c'est deja mort
    suzukube posted the 11/15/2019 at 06:37 PM
    guiguif Je vais les revendre 49,99 €
    sora78 posted the 11/15/2019 at 06:37 PM
    guiguif et merde c'était l'occasion pour moi
    innelan posted the 11/15/2019 at 06:55 PM
    Avec un peu de chance en magasin demain.
    flom posted the 11/15/2019 at 07:13 PM
    Quel jeu !
