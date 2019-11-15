profile
Le Milliard pour Joker !


Joker devient le 1er film RATED-R à atteindre le milliard de dollars de recettes. Quel succès c'est incroyable... et c'est pas fini !
    posted the 11/15/2019 at 06:06 PM by negan
    comments (14)
    vincecastel posted the 11/15/2019 at 06:07 PM
    Bien mérité
    shinz0 posted the 11/15/2019 at 06:13 PM
    1 milliard de $ bien mérité et sans l'aide de la Chine
    whookid posted the 11/15/2019 at 06:19 PM
    shinz0 Ouais un vrai milliard.
    gantzeur posted the 11/15/2019 at 06:22 PM
    Énorme , bien mérité
    testament posted the 11/15/2019 at 06:23 PM
    jf17 posted the 11/15/2019 at 06:25 PM
    Amplement mérité
    negan posted the 11/15/2019 at 06:27 PM
    gantzeur Joker est content

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bqXCTJf2Ypk
    testament posted the 11/15/2019 at 06:31 PM
    https://youtu.be/KgzZyf5Nx5E
    negan posted the 11/15/2019 at 06:32 PM
    testament
    walterwhite posted the 11/15/2019 at 06:33 PM
    Mérité pour une fois
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/15/2019 at 06:35 PM
    5 millions d'entrées en France (4ème plus gros succès en France de l'année 2019).
    cladstrife59 posted the 11/15/2019 at 06:41 PM
    C'est une bonne nouvelle, ont aura peut être plus de film issues de comics dans ce ton.
    Sinon j'ai finalement vu le film. Il est bon. Pas autant que ce que la hype autour du film m'aurait fait croire mais ça va.
    Par contre une des meilleurs bande son de l'année, une photographie vraiment superbe et Joaquin Phoenix est vraiment impressionnant.
    madd posted the 11/15/2019 at 06:47 PM
    That's Life.
    gemini posted the 11/15/2019 at 06:57 PM
    Entièrement mérité!
