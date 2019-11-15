accueil
Le Milliard pour Joker !
Joker devient le 1er film RATED-R à atteindre le milliard de dollars de recettes. Quel succès c'est incroyable... et c'est pas fini !
tags :
dc comics homme marvel enfant
9
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/15/2019 at 06:06 PM by
negan
comments (
14
)
vincecastel
posted
the 11/15/2019 at 06:07 PM
Bien mérité
shinz0
posted
the 11/15/2019 at 06:13 PM
1 milliard de $ bien mérité
et sans l'aide de la Chine
whookid
posted
the 11/15/2019 at 06:19 PM
shinz0
Ouais un vrai milliard.
gantzeur
posted
the 11/15/2019 at 06:22 PM
Énorme , bien mérité
testament
posted
the 11/15/2019 at 06:23 PM
jf17
posted
the 11/15/2019 at 06:25 PM
Amplement mérité
negan
posted
the 11/15/2019 at 06:27 PM
gantzeur
Joker est content
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bqXCTJf2Ypk
testament
posted
the 11/15/2019 at 06:31 PM
https://youtu.be/KgzZyf5Nx5E
negan
posted
the 11/15/2019 at 06:32 PM
testament
walterwhite
posted
the 11/15/2019 at 06:33 PM
Mérité pour une fois
nicolasgourry
posted
the 11/15/2019 at 06:35 PM
5 millions d'entrées en France (4ème plus gros succès en France de l'année 2019).
cladstrife59
posted
the 11/15/2019 at 06:41 PM
C'est une bonne nouvelle, ont aura peut être plus de film issues de comics dans ce ton.
Sinon j'ai finalement vu le film. Il est bon. Pas autant que ce que la hype autour du film m'aurait fait croire mais ça va.
Par contre une des meilleurs bande son de l'année, une photographie vraiment superbe et Joaquin Phoenix est vraiment impressionnant.
madd
posted
the 11/15/2019 at 06:47 PM
That's Life.
gemini
posted
the 11/15/2019 at 06:57 PM
Entièrement mérité!
