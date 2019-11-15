.Coco l'asticot.
Un peu de Flight Simulator
Bon bah ça s'annonce bien.
    posted the 11/15/2019 at 01:18 PM by kurosama
    comments (7)
    giusnake posted the 11/15/2019 at 01:29 PM
    Plus beau jeu jamais vu qu'il dis
    kurosama posted the 11/15/2019 at 01:33 PM
    giusnake peut-etre...mais ça tourne sur un Pc.
    giusnake posted the 11/15/2019 at 01:35 PM
    kurosama Un avant goût de la Scarlett
    jenicris posted the 11/15/2019 at 01:47 PM
    giusnake la Scarlett fera beaucoup mieux que ça. ^^
    kurosama posted the 11/15/2019 at 01:50 PM
    Mieux? oula je sais pas,on atteint la un niveau technique assez ouf.
    radmo posted the 11/15/2019 at 01:54 PM
    Je vois pas ça comme un jeu.
    raiko posted the 11/15/2019 at 01:55 PM
    Là je regrette de ne pas aimer ce genre de jeux

    Kurosama > A chaque gen on se dit que ca va être difficile de faire mieux et pourtant ...
