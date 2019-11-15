profile
Pokemon Epee et Bouclier
7
Likes
Likers
name : Pokemon Epee et Bouclier
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Game Freak
genre : RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
davydems
11
Likes
Likers
davydems
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 119
visites since opening : 151965
davydems > blog
Réception du jour : Une épée tout feu tout flamme
Oui, je vais jeter mon dévolue sur Flambino.

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/15/2019 at 01:10 PM by davydems
    comments (4)
    icebergbrulant posted the 11/15/2019 at 01:15 PM
    Et moi, je vais jeter mon dévolu sur:

    http://img.over-blog-kiwi.com/0/93/18/18/20190522/ob_d80925_dsc-0482.png

    davydems posted the 11/15/2019 at 01:28 PM
    icebergbrulant bon blague digne de carambar, mais j'ai esquisser un léger sourire
    giru posted the 11/15/2019 at 01:30 PM
    J'ai l'impression que tout le monde prend Sword et pas Shield. Du coup ça me donne envie de prendre Shield
    trodark posted the 11/15/2019 at 01:58 PM
    Il cautionne et encourage la médiocrité de Gamefreak et il est content
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre