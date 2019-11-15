accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un titre
profile
7
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
shiroyashagin
,
gamergunz
,
aros
,
salocin
,
matcha
,
amassous
name :
Pokemon Epee et Bouclier
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Game Freak
genre :
RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
11
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
shiroyashagin
,
neckbreaker71
,
torotoro59
,
link49
,
tvirus
,
kurosama
,
vyse
,
binou87
,
raph64
,
minx
,
bigbos
davydems
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
119
visites since opening :
151965
davydems
> blog
Réception du jour : Une épée tout feu tout flamme
Oui, je vais jeter mon dévolue sur Flambino.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/15/2019 at 01:10 PM by
davydems
comments (
4
)
icebergbrulant
posted
the 11/15/2019 at 01:15 PM
Et moi, je vais jeter mon dévolu sur:
http://img.over-blog-kiwi.com/0/93/18/18/20190522/ob_d80925_dsc-0482.png
davydems
posted
the 11/15/2019 at 01:28 PM
icebergbrulant
bon blague digne de carambar, mais j'ai esquisser un léger sourire
giru
posted
the 11/15/2019 at 01:30 PM
J'ai l'impression que tout le monde prend Sword et pas Shield. Du coup ça me donne envie de prendre Shield
trodark
posted
the 11/15/2019 at 01:58 PM
Il cautionne et encourage la médiocrité de Gamefreak et il est content
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
http://img.over-blog-kiwi.com/0/93/18/18/20190522/ob_d80925_dsc-0482.png