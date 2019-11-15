.Coco l'asticot.
Jeux Vidéo
257
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
kurosama
kurosama
Si vous voulez de la bzzz
Ouais je sais le titre...
    posted the 11/15/2019 at 03:16 AM by kurosama
    comments (4)
    axlenz posted the 11/15/2019 at 03:29 AM
    Tu sais, si on lis ton titre en voulant donner un sens au '' bzzzz '' en ne sachant pas que tu veux parler d'abeille , ça finis par faire assez pervers unh
    kurosama posted the 11/15/2019 at 03:30 AM
    axlenz ouais c'est le but,humour,humour raté certes mais humour.
    axlenz posted the 11/15/2019 at 03:33 AM
    kurosama Ah mais si c'est le cas, c'est que ce n'est absolument pas raté ça aurait été nul si c'était juste moi qui me faisait une idée
    kurosama posted the 11/15/2019 at 03:37 AM
    axlenz petit coquinou bon allez matte la video de ce hit.
