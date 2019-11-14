profile
Pokemon Epee et Bouclier
7
Likes
Likers
name : Pokemon Epee et Bouclier
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Game Freak
genre : RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
mahatma
2
Likes
Likers
mahatma
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 8
visites since opening : 43113
mahatma > blog
all
Les publicités TV françaises des jeux POKEMON
Demain sortent Pokémon Épée et Bouclier revoyons ensemble les anciennes publicités !


    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/14/2019 at 03:16 PM by mahatma
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre