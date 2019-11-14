profile
Blacksad : Under the Skin
name : Blacksad : Under the Skin
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Microids
developer : YS Interactive
genre : Narration
other versions : PC - Xbox One
Réception du Jour (PS4) : The Wolf Among Us 2 ?
Ah bah non c'est BlackSad ... Acheté 33,99€ (Fnac).
Je stream le jeu avant Lundi soir au plus tard, dès que j'ai le temps ... (ce soir X019).
Peut être cette après midi si j'ai une heure de libre.





    posted the 11/14/2019 at 12:12 PM by ioop
    comments (7)
    linkald posted the 11/14/2019 at 12:26 PM
    il a l'air cool ce jeu ^__^
    Je me le prendrait un jour...
    ravyxxs posted the 11/14/2019 at 12:56 PM
    Merci de pas comparer ca a une pepite d'or Thomas
    kevisiano posted the 11/14/2019 at 01:19 PM
    ravyxxs on a touché à ton bb
    kisukesan posted the 11/14/2019 at 01:39 PM
    On a des premiers tests ?
    ioop posted the 11/14/2019 at 01:50 PM
    kisukesan je stream dans 15min jusque 17h, tu va pouvoir te faire une idée
    kisukesan posted the 11/14/2019 at 01:53 PM
    ioop je suis en AG de mon syndicat, j'étais en pause
    ioop posted the 11/14/2019 at 01:56 PM
    kisukesan replay
