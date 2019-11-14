accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
0
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Blacksad : Under the Skin
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Microids
developer :
YS Interactive
genre :
Narration
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
13
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
nekonoctis
,
tvirus
,
leblogdeshacka
,
jozen15
,
opthomas
,
radouane9999
,
minx
,
kurosama
,
blackninja
,
escobar
,
raph64
,
torotoro59
,
killia
ioop
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
25
visites since opening :
414605
ioop
> blog
Réception du Jour (PS4) : The Wolf Among Us 2 ?
Ah bah non c'est BlackSad ... Acheté 33,99€ (Fnac).
Je stream le jeu avant Lundi soir au plus tard, dès que j'ai le temps ... (ce soir X019).
Peut être cette après midi si j'ai une heure de libre.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/14/2019 at 12:12 PM by
ioop
comments (
7
)
linkald
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 12:26 PM
il a l'air cool ce jeu ^__^
Je me le prendrait un jour...
ravyxxs
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 12:56 PM
Merci de pas comparer ca a une pepite d'or Thomas
kevisiano
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 01:19 PM
ravyxxs
on a touché à ton bb
kisukesan
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 01:39 PM
On a des premiers tests ?
ioop
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 01:50 PM
kisukesan
je stream dans 15min jusque 17h, tu va pouvoir te faire une idée
kisukesan
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 01:53 PM
ioop
je suis en AG de mon syndicat, j'étais en pause
ioop
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 01:56 PM
kisukesan
replay
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Je me le prendrait un jour...