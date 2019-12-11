profile
shincloud
203
Likes
Likers
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3109
visites since opening : 4173076
shincloud > blog
J'ai toujours du mal a y croire
il arrive enfin après presque 20ans



cette ost de légende

    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/12/2019 at 11:07 PM by shincloud
    comments (3)
    aiolia081 posted the 11/12/2019 at 11:18 PM
    T’inquiète j'y crois comme un cochon Enfin l'attente est fini ... Mais après ça, c'est rebelote
    lexiz posted the 11/12/2019 at 11:34 PM
    Malgré les galères je pense que ça sera malgré tout sympa a faire et j’espère qu'il va marcher suffisamment pour engranger une suite.
    dooku posted the 11/13/2019 at 12:06 AM
    En tout cas pas de news pour la date précise et réception de la version backer ++
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre