Voici le VRAI collector de Death Stranding
    posted the 11/12/2019 at 09:50 AM by shincloud
    comments (8)
    calishnikov posted the 11/12/2019 at 09:54 AM
    Et dire que je vais pas pouvoir y jouer avant jeudi maintenant.... Fait chier tiens
    shincloud posted the 11/12/2019 at 09:56 AM
    calishnikov Moi ce soir, le jeu me manque déjà p'tain j'ai envie de jouer laaaaaaa XD
    aym posted the 11/12/2019 at 10:03 AM
    Esthétiquement c'est le collector le plus classe que j'ai vu jusque là.
    hollowar posted the 11/12/2019 at 10:04 AM
    j'ai jamais compris l’intérêt d'envoyer des collectors spécial aux influenceurs tout ca pour qu'ils sucent a fond et aprés mettent le tout sur ebay.
    pharrell posted the 11/12/2019 at 10:18 AM
    Hyper classe...
    calishnikov posted the 11/12/2019 at 10:28 AM
    shincloud fumier ! J'ai un rendez-vous boost sur Gow5 ce soir, demain je suis pas a la maison, et jeudi je vais peut être au cinéma... Et vendredi star Wars qui sort... J'aurais vraiment du attendre avant de le prendre
    raioh posted the 11/12/2019 at 10:30 AM
    Sûrement une grande fan de Kojima depuis toujours !
    docteurdeggman posted the 11/12/2019 at 10:32 AM
    Les collectors... c'est vraiment plus mon truc
