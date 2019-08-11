profile
Death Stranding
name : Death Stranding
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Kojima Productions
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non (même si online)
european release date : 11/08/2019
ioop > blog
[Live] Death Stranding PS4 Pro
On continue ensemble l'histoire :

Live : https://www.twitch.tv/ioopjapan
Rediff : https://www.twitch.tv/ioopjapan/videos

    posted the 11/11/2019 at 07:44 PM by ioop
