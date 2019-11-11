accueil
Muramasa
profile
204
Likes
Likers
images and videos gallery
shincloud
> blog
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3107
visites since opening :
4168323
shincloud
> blog
Ah c'est chaud la mdr
Le dernier jeu qui ma fait cette effet, c'était Witcher 3
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/11/2019 at 04:50 PM by
shincloud
comments (
33
)
xenofamicom
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 04:51 PM
Transporteur expert...
Kojima est fière de toi Shincloud
ravyxxs
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 04:52 PM
Ah tu kiffes ! Postule à FedEx tu vas faire l’histoire des livreurs
solidfisher
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 04:52 PM
postule chez amazon, t'a visiblement un avenir
rbz
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 04:53 PM
31 h ? est ce que tu savoure zebi ?
solidfisher
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 04:53 PM
ravyxxs
efface ton com, il ressemble un peu trop au mien, allez hop hop hop
rbz
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 04:54 PM
yen a qui vont se reconvertir n'empêche
shincloud
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 04:54 PM
solidfisher
ravyxxs
Vus mon taf actuel, jamais!!
rbz
yep pourquoi
gat
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 04:56 PM
31h en 4 jours ?
J'peux pas lutter.
voxen
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 04:58 PM
SAVOURE !!!
bigsnake
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 04:59 PM
Pareil un pur kiffe ce Death Stranding.
ravyxxs
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 04:59 PM
shincloud
C’est quoi ton taf ?
solidfisher
Mais vas-y y a eu du lag j’ai posté avant
solidfisher
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 05:00 PM
ravyxxs
mytho
calishnikov
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 05:00 PM
Seulement 29 000 likes? Je viens tout juste d'arriver au chapitre 3 je suis a 11 000likes.
lastboss
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 05:01 PM
deliveroo, Uber eats
La vie baby !
shincloud
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 05:03 PM
ravyxxs
Je travail dans les finances a paris ^^
kira93
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 05:04 PM
184 pour moi
ryoporterbridges
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 05:04 PM
Comme je le disais ce jeu est très addictif, d’ailleurs je préfère de ne pas jouer quand ma femme et mon fils sont là, sinon c’est embrouille assurée
shincloud
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 05:04 PM
calishnikov
Ta des chapitre c'est court (10mn)
kira93
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 05:09 PM
51 h de jeu mais je suis partie beaucoup en exploration pour trouver des carte memoire etc
kuroni
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 05:16 PM
C'est cool.
On a plein de personnes qui se découvrent une âme de livreur, pile poil pour Noël.
Jeff Bezos aime.
ravyxxs
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 05:19 PM
shincloud
Bordel j’aurais dû faire des études de Finances, ça paye super bien ici à Londres
shincloud
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 05:21 PM
ravyxxs
Je suis déjà bien payer en France, alors j'imagine bien ailleurs XD
ravyxxs
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 05:26 PM
shincloud
Ma pote est senior manager dans une boite , chaque mois elle touche 4000 parfois 5000 net
calishnikov
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 05:33 PM
shincloud
Ah oui a ce point la?!
J'ai poncé le deuxième au final, avant d'aller au lac j'avais 0 mission secondaire a finir ou en cours
misterpixel
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 05:33 PM
ryoporterbridges
Clairement, il y a très peu de jeux qui m'ont rendu accro au point d'avoir envie d'y retourner systématiquement, je surkiff et c'est clairement mon Goty à ce jour.
GG en tout cas, tu as saigné le jeu
calishnikov
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 05:35 PM
shincloud
D'ailleurs tu a pas beaucoup utiliser la moto non-plus, a moi si qu'elle ne sois plus disponible après le chapitre 2?
Moi depuis que je l'ai j'ai pas changé ma paire de bottes
vfries
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 05:37 PM
gat
ça devient un 2ème taf là
jenicris
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 05:40 PM
Le jeu n'est pas une daube?
kikoo31
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 05:56 PM
Kojima a peut etre ete facteur durant ses jeunes ages avant d entrer dans une boite de JV la moral du jeu c est qu etrd livreur c est chaud et semer d embauche et tu as de gros con qui te fouttent des batons dans les roux
suzukube
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 05:56 PM
shincloud
Ouin j'veux travailler dans les finances moi aussi T_T !
ootaniisensei
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 06:18 PM
Ça tourne un peu en rond les vannes par ici depuis 3 jours
ryoporterbridges
Je suis parti en mode "petite session" ce matin ... J'ai pas décroché xD
ryoporterbridges
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 06:34 PM
ootaniisensei
je te jure c’est trop ça
jf17
posted
the 11/11/2019 at 06:55 PM
Vivement les mods sur pc
