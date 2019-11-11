profile
Ah c'est chaud la mdr
Le dernier jeu qui ma fait cette effet, c'était Witcher 3


    posted the 11/11/2019 at 04:50 PM by shincloud
    comments (33)
    xenofamicom posted the 11/11/2019 at 04:51 PM
    Transporteur expert...

    Kojima est fière de toi Shincloud
    ravyxxs posted the 11/11/2019 at 04:52 PM
    Ah tu kiffes ! Postule à FedEx tu vas faire l’histoire des livreurs
    solidfisher posted the 11/11/2019 at 04:52 PM
    postule chez amazon, t'a visiblement un avenir
    rbz posted the 11/11/2019 at 04:53 PM
    31 h ? est ce que tu savoure zebi ?
    solidfisher posted the 11/11/2019 at 04:53 PM
    ravyxxs efface ton com, il ressemble un peu trop au mien, allez hop hop hop
    rbz posted the 11/11/2019 at 04:54 PM
    yen a qui vont se reconvertir n'empêche
    shincloud posted the 11/11/2019 at 04:54 PM
    solidfisher ravyxxs Vus mon taf actuel, jamais!!

    rbz yep pourquoi
    gat posted the 11/11/2019 at 04:56 PM
    31h en 4 jours ?
    J'peux pas lutter.
    voxen posted the 11/11/2019 at 04:58 PM
    SAVOURE !!!
    bigsnake posted the 11/11/2019 at 04:59 PM
    Pareil un pur kiffe ce Death Stranding.
    ravyxxs posted the 11/11/2019 at 04:59 PM
    shincloud C’est quoi ton taf ?

    solidfisher Mais vas-y y a eu du lag j’ai posté avant
    solidfisher posted the 11/11/2019 at 05:00 PM
    ravyxxs mytho
    calishnikov posted the 11/11/2019 at 05:00 PM
    Seulement 29 000 likes? Je viens tout juste d'arriver au chapitre 3 je suis a 11 000likes.
    lastboss posted the 11/11/2019 at 05:01 PM
    deliveroo, Uber eats
    La vie baby !
    shincloud posted the 11/11/2019 at 05:03 PM
    ravyxxs Je travail dans les finances a paris ^^
    kira93 posted the 11/11/2019 at 05:04 PM
    184 pour moi
    ryoporterbridges posted the 11/11/2019 at 05:04 PM
    Comme je le disais ce jeu est très addictif, d’ailleurs je préfère de ne pas jouer quand ma femme et mon fils sont là, sinon c’est embrouille assurée
    shincloud posted the 11/11/2019 at 05:04 PM
    calishnikov Ta des chapitre c'est court (10mn)
    kira93 posted the 11/11/2019 at 05:09 PM
    51 h de jeu mais je suis partie beaucoup en exploration pour trouver des carte memoire etc
    kuroni posted the 11/11/2019 at 05:16 PM
    C'est cool.
    On a plein de personnes qui se découvrent une âme de livreur, pile poil pour Noël.

    Jeff Bezos aime.
    ravyxxs posted the 11/11/2019 at 05:19 PM
    shincloud Bordel j’aurais dû faire des études de Finances, ça paye super bien ici à Londres
    shincloud posted the 11/11/2019 at 05:21 PM
    ravyxxs Je suis déjà bien payer en France, alors j'imagine bien ailleurs XD
    ravyxxs posted the 11/11/2019 at 05:26 PM
    shincloud Ma pote est senior manager dans une boite , chaque mois elle touche 4000 parfois 5000 net
    calishnikov posted the 11/11/2019 at 05:33 PM
    shincloud Ah oui a ce point la?!
    J'ai poncé le deuxième au final, avant d'aller au lac j'avais 0 mission secondaire a finir ou en cours
    misterpixel posted the 11/11/2019 at 05:33 PM
    ryoporterbridges Clairement, il y a très peu de jeux qui m'ont rendu accro au point d'avoir envie d'y retourner systématiquement, je surkiff et c'est clairement mon Goty à ce jour.

    GG en tout cas, tu as saigné le jeu
    calishnikov posted the 11/11/2019 at 05:35 PM
    shincloud D'ailleurs tu a pas beaucoup utiliser la moto non-plus, a moi si qu'elle ne sois plus disponible après le chapitre 2?
    Moi depuis que je l'ai j'ai pas changé ma paire de bottes
    vfries posted the 11/11/2019 at 05:37 PM
    gat ça devient un 2ème taf là
    jenicris posted the 11/11/2019 at 05:40 PM
    Le jeu n'est pas une daube?
    kikoo31 posted the 11/11/2019 at 05:56 PM
    Kojima a peut etre ete facteur durant ses jeunes ages avant d entrer dans une boite de JV la moral du jeu c est qu etrd livreur c est chaud et semer d embauche et tu as de gros con qui te fouttent des batons dans les roux
    suzukube posted the 11/11/2019 at 05:56 PM
    shincloud Ouin j'veux travailler dans les finances moi aussi T_T !
    ootaniisensei posted the 11/11/2019 at 06:18 PM
    Ça tourne un peu en rond les vannes par ici depuis 3 jours

    ryoporterbridges Je suis parti en mode "petite session" ce matin ... J'ai pas décroché xD
    ryoporterbridges posted the 11/11/2019 at 06:34 PM
    ootaniisensei je te jure c’est trop ça
    jf17 posted the 11/11/2019 at 06:55 PM
    Vivement les mods sur pc
