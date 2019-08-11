Scrubs la meilleure série du monde 8)
"Bleak Faith: Forsaken" encore un jeu sans mode easy :'(
Bleak Faith: Forsaken


    posted the 11/08/2019 at 09:35 PM by spawnini
    spawnini posted the 11/08/2019 at 09:38 PM
    ellie shanks momotaros ça vous parle ce jeu Kickstarter??
    jamrock posted the 11/08/2019 at 09:41 PM
    C'est intriguant, j'aime bien la DA même si elle pompe allégrement d'autres titres . Comme d'hab c'est au niveau gameplay que tout se jouera entre un bon jeu ou une énième daube qui surf sur la mouvance From Software.
