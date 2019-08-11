accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
10 / 08 / 2016
profile
56
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
eldren
,
cristaleus
,
yamy
,
minbox
,
spawnini
,
plistter
,
e3payne
,
anakaris
,
gantzeur
,
link49
,
escobar
,
linuxclan
,
kurosama
,
leonr4
,
opthomas
,
shanks
,
kira93
,
furtifdor
,
arngrim
,
milo42
,
fullbuster
,
diablass59
,
eruroraito7
,
jozen15
,
jenicris
,
sonilka
,
misterpixel
,
jojoplay4
,
aros
,
tolgafury
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
trungz
,
slyder
,
torotoro59
,
hatefield
,
binou87
,
namxi
,
shiroyashagin
,
marcus62
,
chester
,
genzzo
,
davonizuka
,
walterwhite
,
aym
,
kevisiano
,
axlenz
,
wadewilson
,
xslayer750
,
marchand2sable
,
joporterbridges
,
surveillance
,
testament
,
mikazaki
,
draer
,
salocin
name :
Death Stranding
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Kojima Productions
genre :
action-aventure
multiplayer :
non (même si online)
european release date :
11/08/2019
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
121
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
tvirus
,
freematt
,
heracles
,
trungz
,
x1x2
,
foxstep
,
chester
,
e3payne
,
kyogamer
,
binou87
,
strifedcloud
,
playstation2008
,
docbrown
,
rickornichon
,
kisukesan
,
gallagher
,
aiolia081
,
fortep
,
sakonoko
,
ootaniisensei
,
sorow
,
neokogami
,
hyoga57
,
minx
,
docteurdeggman
,
yogfei
,
kurosama
,
opthomas
,
kayama
,
stardustx
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
spawnini
,
kamikaze1985
,
torotoro59
,
suzukube
,
anakaris
,
voxen
,
60teraflops
,
archesstat
,
diablass59
,
ravyxxs
,
darksly
,
iglou
,
leonr4
,
shanks
,
milo42
,
iglooo
,
sonilka
,
leblogdeshacka
,
seriously
,
gantzeur
,
terminator
,
smashfan
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
niveforever
,
kenpokan
,
shiroyashagin
,
poey3
,
eldren
,
tuni
,
sora78
,
arngrim
,
kikibearentongues
,
segata
,
goldmen33
,
racsnk
,
shiranui
,
krash
,
edgar
,
neckbreaker71
,
plasmide
,
sephiroth07
,
monkeydluffy
,
musm
,
koopa
,
shambala93
,
kabuki
,
liquidus
,
barberousse
,
kerochan
,
hasselhoff
,
soma67
,
lordkupo
,
angelcloud
,
licran
,
nindo64
,
samsuki
,
kwathor
,
cb
,
icebergbrulant
,
giusnake
,
rayzorx09
,
leonard
,
oenomaus
,
cort
,
rixlos
,
jozen15
,
eldrick
,
xxxxxx0
,
marchand2sable
,
lexiz
,
corrin
,
raph64
,
kali
,
topmmorpg
,
fandenutella
,
snowbell
,
negan
,
killia
,
onykarts
,
kevisiano
,
lark78
,
siil
,
osiris
,
awamy02
,
gaunt
,
walterwhite
,
axlenz
,
kwak
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2267
visites since opening :
2820318
gat
> blog
Death Stranding sortira sur Steam et Epic Games Store
Toujours pas de date précise si ce n'est un vague "été 2020". Le titre de Koko est déjà en préco sur les deux plate-formes au prix de 60 balles. Voilà.
JVC
-
http://www.jeuxvideo.com/news/1140601/death-stranding-sortira-sur-l-epic-games-store-et-sur-steam.htm
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/08/2019 at 05:30 PM by
gat
comments (
10
)
birmou
posted
the 11/08/2019 at 05:30 PM
Bonne nouvelle
spawnini
posted
the 11/08/2019 at 05:44 PM
Osef de ces plateformes, j'aurais fini de le télécharger sur One quand il sortira
axlenz
posted
the 11/08/2019 at 05:45 PM
spawnini
svenzo
posted
the 11/08/2019 at 05:46 PM
Spawnini
kamina
posted
the 11/08/2019 at 05:46 PM
Vivement la version superior. On pourra faire pipi en 60fps.
octobar
posted
the 11/08/2019 at 05:59 PM
même pas sur Stadia... Le truc sera déjà mort et enterré en 2020
jenicris
posted
the 11/08/2019 at 06:00 PM
spawnini
romgamer6859
posted
the 11/08/2019 at 06:02 PM
ça évitera de pitoyables drama tant mieux.
guiguif
posted
the 11/08/2019 at 06:03 PM
moi qui voulait du sang
kira93
posted
the 11/08/2019 at 06:08 PM
Je pense que la majorité des bénéfices tirées de la version pc iront directement a Kojima Production
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo