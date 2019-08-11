profile
Death Stranding
name : Death Stranding
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Kojima Productions
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non (même si online)
european release date : 11/08/2019
gat
gat
Death Stranding sortira sur Steam et Epic Games Store

Toujours pas de date précise si ce n'est un vague "été 2020". Le titre de Koko est déjà en préco sur les deux plate-formes au prix de 60 balles. Voilà.
JVC - http://www.jeuxvideo.com/news/1140601/death-stranding-sortira-sur-l-epic-games-store-et-sur-steam.htm
    posted the 11/08/2019 at 05:30 PM by gat
    comments (10)
    birmou posted the 11/08/2019 at 05:30 PM
    Bonne nouvelle
    spawnini posted the 11/08/2019 at 05:44 PM
    Osef de ces plateformes, j'aurais fini de le télécharger sur One quand il sortira
    axlenz posted the 11/08/2019 at 05:45 PM
    spawnini
    svenzo posted the 11/08/2019 at 05:46 PM
    Spawnini
    kamina posted the 11/08/2019 at 05:46 PM
    Vivement la version superior. On pourra faire pipi en 60fps.
    octobar posted the 11/08/2019 at 05:59 PM
    même pas sur Stadia... Le truc sera déjà mort et enterré en 2020
    jenicris posted the 11/08/2019 at 06:00 PM
    spawnini
    romgamer6859 posted the 11/08/2019 at 06:02 PM
    ça évitera de pitoyables drama tant mieux.
    guiguif posted the 11/08/2019 at 06:03 PM
    moi qui voulait du sang
    kira93 posted the 11/08/2019 at 06:08 PM
    Je pense que la majorité des bénéfices tirées de la version pc iront directement a Kojima Production
