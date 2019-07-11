accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
2
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
samlokal
,
torotoro59
name :
Valkyria Chronicles 4
platform :
PC
editor :
Sega
developer :
Sega
genre :
tactical-RPG
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
5
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
raph64
,
opthomas
,
sephiroth07
,
minx
darkxehanort94
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
51
visites since opening :
109386
darkxehanort94
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
Les DLC du Jeu Valkyria Chronicles 4 offert sur Steam !
http://www.jeuxvideo.com/news/1139448/valkyria-chronicles-4-offre-tous-ses-dlc-sur-pc.htm
Mais c'est PAS Possible ! Sega est devenue Généreux ! Mais c'est de la Science Fiction !
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/07/2019 at 10:01 AM by
darkxehanort94
comments (
1
)
apollokami
posted
the 11/07/2019 at 10:34 AM
La vache je voulais les acheter hier soir
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo