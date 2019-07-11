profile
Valkyria Chronicles 4
name : Valkyria Chronicles 4
platform : PC
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : tactical-RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
Les DLC du Jeu Valkyria Chronicles 4 offert sur Steam !
http://www.jeuxvideo.com/news/1139448/valkyria-chronicles-4-offre-tous-ses-dlc-sur-pc.htm

Mais c'est PAS Possible ! Sega est devenue Généreux ! Mais c'est de la Science Fiction !
    posted the 11/07/2019 at 10:01 AM by darkxehanort94
    comments (1)
    apollokami posted the 11/07/2019 at 10:34 AM
    La vache je voulais les acheter hier soir
