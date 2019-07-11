LE BLOG DES CHEFS D'OEUVRE ET AUTRES CHINOISERIES
Au dessus du Cloud !
gantzeur > blog
Youtubeur, instagrameur be like :


    tags : julien chièze
    posted the 11/07/2019 at 12:26 AM by gantzeur
    comments (2)
    negan posted the 11/07/2019 at 12:30 AM
    C'est pareil pour C.Q qui collé 17/20 à B3 alors que dans sa vidéo test elle n'a pas dépasse le level 7
    gantzeur posted the 11/07/2019 at 12:33 AM
    negan elle a mis 20/20 a DS elle y a jouer entre trois péridurale
