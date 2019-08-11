accueil
LE BLOG DES CHEFS D'OEUVRE ET AUTRES CHINOISERIES
Au dessus du Cloud !
name :
Death Stranding
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Kojima Productions
genre :
action-aventure
multiplayer :
non (même si online)
european release date :
11/08/2019
gantzeur
> blog
Death Stranding : " The Breathtaking world of DS "
Petite vidéo sans spoil nous montrant quelques phases de gameplay différentes mais aussi les effets de la pluie , les détails apportés à l'univers que les joueurs pourront arpenter ce Vendredi. Vidéo ASMR friendly
posted the 11/06/2019 at 06:54 PM by gantzeur
gantzeur
comments (
1
)
venomsnake
posted
the 11/06/2019 at 06:57 PM
J'ai juré que jusqu'a demain je regarderais plus rien cette fois conçernant DEATH STRANDING
J'en connais un qui doit s'enduir de beurre de (caca)huètes tellement il s'est gauffré sur le jeu avec ses impressions bidons
suiver le mot star interstellar pour le reconnaitre
