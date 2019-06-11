accueil
Cyberpunk 2077 : 26 minutes de gameplay off-screen (FUITE)
Vous pouvez voir la vidéo ici en meilleure qualité si jamais elle est effacée de youtube :
https://drive.google.com/file/d/16DvuhhS0F6Tw1E-3_YYXB8lrVES1fbRK/view
neogaf.com
-
https://www.neogaf.com/threads/cyberpunk-2077-italian-presentation-leak.1509628/
posted the 11/06/2019 at 06:28 PM by
cb
comments (
1
)
shinz0
posted
the 11/06/2019 at 06:55 PM
J'attends l'avis des Ayatollahs du fun dans les jeux-vidéos
