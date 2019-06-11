profile
name : Cyberpunk 2077
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : CD Projekt Red
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
Cyberpunk 2077 : 26 minutes de gameplay off-screen (FUITE)


Vous pouvez voir la vidéo ici en meilleure qualité si jamais elle est effacée de youtube :
https://drive.google.com/file/d/16DvuhhS0F6Tw1E-3_YYXB8lrVES1fbRK/view



neogaf.com - https://www.neogaf.com/threads/cyberpunk-2077-italian-presentation-leak.1509628/
    posted the 11/06/2019 at 06:28 PM by cb
    shinz0 posted the 11/06/2019 at 06:55 PM
    J'attends l'avis des Ayatollahs du fun dans les jeux-vidéos
