"Notre prochaine grande création est toujours secrète et je ne peux dire qu’un nom de code, Project 8, car c’est notre huitième jeux. Oui, nous visons une sortie sur PC et consoles, et nous sommes susceptibles de le sortir sur les consoles next gen. Google Stadia, c'est une autre paire de manches et nous verrons où cela va. Nous allons surveiller."

"Lorsque nous avons défini notre philosophie de création de divertissements profonds, notre objectif était de créer des jeux addictifs, bien conçus du point de vue du gameplay, tout en ayant le pouvoir de diffuser un message ou de provoquer la réflexion. Les deux (This War of Mine et Frostpunk) ont fait un excellent score, ont été salués par les joueurs et l'industrie, remportant une tonne de récompenses et de nominations prestigieuses. Avec le prochain jeu, nous souhaitons encore élever la barre, pas seulement en termes de qualité mais aussi dans en matière de capacité à dépasser le cadre du jeu."

Segmentnext.com

"Our next big thing is still secret and I can tell just a codename – Project 8 because it’s our 8th game. And yes, we’re aiming for PC and consoles and very likely we’re going to hit next-gen consoles. Google Stadia is a different pair of shoes and we’ll see where this is going. We keep hands on the pulse.""When we defined our philosophy of creating meaningful entertainment, our goal was to make games that are addicting, well-done gameplay-wise and at the same time having power to spread a message or provoke to thinking. Both did a great job, getting acclaim from gamers and the industry, winning a ton of awards and prestigious nominations. With the next one, we want to raise the bar even higher not only when it comes to quality but also in terms of ability to be something more than a game."