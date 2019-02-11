profile
Shenmue III
name : Shenmue III
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : N.C
developer : Ys NET
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
other versions : PC
djfab
djfab
djfab > blog
Shenmue III : steelbook offert chez fnac


Bonne nouvelle, le steelbook de Shenmue III sortira bien en France et en plus il est offert sur fnac.com.

LIEN FNAC (il faut mettre les deux articles dans le panier !)

LIEN NEWS
steelbookpro - http://steelbookpro.fr/
    posted the 11/02/2019 at 11:01 AM by djfab
    comments (3)
    stardustx posted the 11/02/2019 at 11:04 AM
    c'est plus généreux que kickstarter qui offre un fourreau en carton aux gens qui ont soutenu le jeu depuis la première heure
    mahatma posted the 11/02/2019 at 11:07 AM
    Très jolie !
    jenicris posted the 11/02/2019 at 11:07 AM
    J'ai eu le steelbook de LM3 hier. ^^
